Divyanka Tripathi, known for her role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is one of the most talented actresses in the entertainment industry. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi fever has swept over all the celebrities. Now, Divyanka has also joined the Heeramandi trend with her latest video delivering a song featuring Sharmin Segal aka Alamzeb.

Divyanka Tripathi stuns in a Heeramandi-inspired outfit

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress took to her Instagram handle and recently shared a mesmerizing video in a stunning multicolored lehenga that resonated with the royal charm of Heeramandi. The clip features a compilation of photos with the Ek Baar Dekh Lijiye song in the background.

Divyanka radiated elegance in a multicolored lehenga with a V-neck blue blouse paired with a royal blue dupatta with intricate embroidery. Her look was accessorized with exquisite Zaveri white pearls jhumar passa, golden jhumkas, a statement golden nath, and a cluster of vibrant green bangles.

Her makeup, featuring smokey eyes with blue eyeshadow and a subtle nude lipstick, complemented her sophisticated look, while her hair was styled in a side French braid, adding to her regal aura.

Accompanying the post with a caption, she wrote, “भोपाल के हैं, ज़रा बेग़मों सी अदायगी तो जायज़ है। (I am from Bhopal, so a bit of Begum-like grace is justified).”

Fan reactions

As soon as Divyanka Tripathi uploaded the video, fans flooded the comments section with compliments and admiration for her. A fan wrote, “Captivating and regal, just like a true begum! Love the Hiramandi vibe, Bhopal's grace meets royalty! You're truly a queen.” Another fan commented, “Absolutely Gorgeous Queen.”

More about Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi rose to fame for playing the role of Ishita Iyer Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, starring alongside Karan Patel, which earned her widespread acclaim. She also received praise for her earlier role in the TV series Banoo Main Teri Dulhann.

Apart from TV, Divyanka Tripathi showed her skills on reality shows like Nach Baliye 8, and stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, where she was the runner-up. She was last seen in the web series Adrishyam with Eijaz Khan, playing an undercover agent in an action-packed story.

On the personal front, Divyanka is happily married to Vivek Dahiya. Fans love seeing their affectionate relationship on social media.

