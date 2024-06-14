WATCH: Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka announce pregnancy; expecting their first baby in THIS month

Celeb couple Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka have announced the most special news of their lives today (June 14). The couple, who got married in 2015, are all set to embrace parenthood soon. Yes, Drashti and Neeraj are expecting their first child and have shared this special news with their fans on social media by dropping a heartwarming video.

Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka announce pregnancy:

Sharing a heartwarming video on their Instagram handle, Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka announced their pregnancy to their fans, followers, and friends. In this clip, the couple is seen holding their drinks in one hand while grabbing a poster with the other. The poster read, "Could be Pink, Could be Blue. All we know is that we are due! October 2024." Drashti and Neeraj will welcome their first child in October 2024.

In the clip, we see Drashti and Neeraj's family also celebrating this big news. In the caption of this video, the couple wrote, "In a galaxy not so far away, a tiny rebel is joining our crazy tribe Please send love, blessings, cash & french fries our way, #BabyKOnBoard We can’t wait for October 2024!"

Watch Drashti Dhami's pregnancy announcement video here-

Celebs congratulate Drashti and Neeraj:

As soon as this couple announced this big news on social media, fans and friends took over the comment section and showered their love on them. Hina Khan commented, "Many congratulations to both of you," while Rubina Dilaik added, "Super duper. Available anytime for all new mommy stuff." Mouni Roy wrote, "Yayyyyyyyy. Heartiest congratulations to both of you. I can’t wait to meet the little angel."

Kubbra Sait said, "Hahahahahahhahahaha WOWW! CONGRATS MY BABE AND HER BABA… for the BABY! WOAH! See, it all worked out right here in the comment even!". Vikrant Massey commented, "Many many congratulations to both of you." Ruslaan Mumtaaz wrote, "Congratulations, guys. Waiting for the little one to join the gang."

Arjit Taneja, Karan Tacker, Anita Hassanandani, Karan V Grover, Pooja Gor, Sriti Jha, Disha Parmar, Karan Wahi, Surbhi Jyoti, Ankita Lokhande, Surbhi Chandna, Yuvika Chaudhary and many other celebrities from the industry showered their love on the parents-to-be.

About Drashti Dhami's personal and professional life:

For the untold, Drashti Dhame and Neeraj Khemka tied the knot on February 21, 2015. Workwise, Drashti Dhami has been a part of numerous shows such as Dill Mill Gayye, Geet-Hui Sabse Parayi, Madhubala-Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Ek Tha Raja-Ek Thi Rani, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka and more.

Pinkvilla team wishes Drashti and Neeraj heartfelt congratulations!

