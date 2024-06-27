WATCH: Drashti Dhami-Neeraj Khemka excited to embrace parenthood; Jennifer Winget and more shower love

Celeb couple Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka are on cloud nine as they will soon embrace parenthood for the first time. Yes, on June 14, the couple shared this special news with their fans, friends, and followers on social media. They dropped a heartwarming video where their family members were also a part of this special announcement.

Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka will welcome their first child in October 2024. As the couple is set to embrace parenthood, the couple expressed their excitement by sharing heartwarming glimpses of their pregnancy photoshoot.

Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka express excitement:

A few minutes back, Drashti Dhami shared a video on her social media handle with her husband Neeraj Khemka. This video is a compilation of some love-dipped moments of the couple from their pregnancy photoshoot. Here, the actress is seen sporting a white T-shirt where 'Mama in the making' is written whereas Neeraj is sporting T-shirt where 'Papa in the making' is written. Both are seen holding a slate that reads, "Baby coming soon. October 2024."

Sharing this video, the Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil actress said, "It is CRAZY how much LOVE you can have for someone you haven’t even MET Can’t wait for you OCTOBER 2024."

Watch Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka's video HERE

Celebs shower love:

As soon as this video was shared by Drashti Dhami, celebrities started pouring their love on the parents-to-be. Jennifer Winget dropped heart emoticons on this video. Rubina Dilaik wrote, "Wow….. super duper …. Congratulations," Arti Singh, Surbhi Jyoti, and Yuvika Chaudhary congratulated the couple for this special news. Mukti Mohan, Aditi Sharma, Sunayana Fozdar, and many others reacted to Drashti's post.

Speaking about their personal life, Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka tied the knot on February 21, 2015.

About Drashti Dhami's professional life:

Over the years, Drashti Dhami has been a part of numerous shows such as Dill Mill Gayye, Geet-Hui Sabse Parayi, Madhubala-Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Ek Tha Raja-Ek Thi Rani, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka and more. The actress has been away from Television screens for a while now but still remains connected to her fans through social media.

