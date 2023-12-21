WATCH: Ek Hazaaron Main Meri Behna Hai fame Krystle D'Souza dives into early Christmas celebrations in London

Christmas hasn't even arrived yet, but the world is already immersed in early festivities. And it appears that Krystle D'Souza is just as eager to welcome the cozy atmosphere of Christmas Eve, as the actress has already started enjoying the magical season.

In a video shared on social media, Krystle can be seen surrounded by snow, offering a sneak peek into her early celebrations.

Krystle D'Souza feels overwhelmed for Christmas

The Ek Hazaaron Mei Meri Behna Hai fame Krystle D'Souza is currently in London. She is all geared up for Christmas celebrations and delightful festivities. While the festival is yet to arrive officially, the actress is already soaked in happiness and gratitude.

Sharing her excitement, Krystle shared a sweet video on her official social media handle. In the initial moments of the clip, she is seen traveling, and the actress embraces the snowy fun the next moment at Covent Garden. The actress not only delightfully enjoys snowfall but also hugs the happy environment around her. Further, the big Christmas tree in her background looks incredibly beautiful.

Dropping a glimpse of her enjoyable trip, Krystle D'Souza writes, " I Found Her, At Covent Garden. Deets: All through December, you can be treated to the snow-y flurries in front of the iconic Christmas tree between 12-9pm. But that doesn’t mean the snow will just constantly fall throughout the day. Instead, the flurries will take place on an hourly basis. SNOW don’t forget to go for it,"

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

Ekta Kapoor misses Krystle D'Souza

While Krystle is enjoying and making the most of her London days, Ekta Kapoor is missing her. A few days ago, the Ekk Nayi Pehchaan actress treated fans with a short clip that showed her getting ready for a night out in London City.



Reaction on the same, Ekta Kapoor commented, "Come baaxkkkkkk." In her reply to this, Krystle wrote, "@ektarkapoor even I’m honestly homesick !!!!! I can’t wait to be backkk miss you !" Taking the conversation ahead, the producer added, "@krystledsouza u have no idea how@much im missing u."

Look at some comments:

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

ALSO READ: Kasamh Se stars Ram Kapoor and Prachi Desai reunite after long time; nostalgic fans REACT