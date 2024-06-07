Ekta Kapoor, one of the most renowned and beloved producers in the entertainment industry has turned a year older today. The director-producer celebrated her birthday today at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai.

Recently, Ekta was spotted at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai and sought blessings on her 49th birthday.

Ekta Kapoor seeks blessings at the Siddhivinayak Temple

On June 7, the paparazzi spotted Ekta Kapoor at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. She took a break from her busy schedule to seek divine blessings on her birthday.

She radiated beauty in an all-white ethnic outfit and looked beautiful in a white kurta with floral prints on it. She paired the cool and comfy kurta with palazzo pants and a white dupatta. Ekta left her hair in loose curls with minimal makeup, exuding natural beauty.

The managing director and creative head of Balaji Telefilms Ltd also took to her Instagram handle and shared a video from her visit to Venkateswara in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. In the video, Ekta Kapoor can be seen cutting a cake. Accompanying the post with a caption, she wrote, “VENKATRAMANA GOVINDA! will msg everyone back soonest !!!thanku for@d@love.”

As soon as Ekta Kapoor uploaded the video, celebrities like Arjun Bijlani, Mouni Roy, Rithvikk Dhanjani, Shraddha Arya and more extended their wishes on her birthday. Fans flooded the comment section with admiration for her. A fan wrote, “Happiest birthday to a beautiful woman inside & outside, thank you for being kind.” Another fan commented, “Many many happy returns of the day.”

More about Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor is known for making TV shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kkusum, Kasauti Zindagi Kay, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii and several others. The current shows that are airing include Bhagya Laxmi, KumKum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, and Parineetii.

Ekta is enjoying the success of her co-production Crew, a heist comedy directed by Rajesh A Krishnan and starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh. She also recently produced LSD 2: Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, directed by Dibakar Banerjee. Next up, she has The Sabarmati Report starring Vikrant Massey.

