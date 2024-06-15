WATCH: Explosive chemistry and groovy beats in Gippy Grewal and Tejasswi Prakash's Revolver; Music Video OUT now

Tejasswi Prakash, who has not been seen on television since the supernatural television serial Naagin, collaborated with Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal. The song titled Revolver was released on YouTube today, on June 15th. Fans of the actress are super excited for this collaboration. The groovy beats will make you break into Bhangra.

In the newly released music video, Gippy Grewal takes on the role of the lead singer, delivering a powerful vocal performance that sets the energetic tone of the song. Tejasswi Prakash, the captivating female lead, complements the track with her vibrant presence and impressive bhangra moves. The groovy beat is the work of music producer Kulshan Sandhu, while the engaging lyrics are penned by Kabal Saroopwali.

In addition to the catchy tune and engaging lyrics, the music video stands out for its stunning visual appeal. Gippy and Tejasswi don color-coordinated outfits, enhancing their on-screen presence. Their chemistry is palpable, making their performance even more compelling.

Watch the full video of Revolver here:

Fans can watch the Revolver music video on Gippy Grewal's official YouTube channel, which is already garnering rave reviews. From the catchy beat to the stylish choreography, Revolver will surely top the charts and become a favorite among music lovers.

Tejasswi Prakash's career

Tejasswi was last seen as the lead in Naagin 6. Besides reality shows and television serials, she has also appeared in music videos like Door Hova Gey by Jassie Gill, Rula Deti Hai by Yasser Desai, and Kalakaar by Kulwinder Billa.

Gippy Grewal's career

Gippy was last seen in Shinda Shinda No Papa, which became the highest-grossing Punjabi film of the year worldwide. It also stars Hina Khan and Grewal's son. The lighthearted comedy, directed by Amarpreet G.S. Chhabra, explores the challenges of modern parenting.

Besides this, Grewal has featured in movies such as Carry on Jatta 3, Honeymoon, Maujaan Hi Maujaan, Lucknow Central, and Manje Bistre, among others.

