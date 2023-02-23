WATCH: First promo of Ekta Kapoor’s Bekaboo starring Shalin Bhanot out now
Shalin Bhanot was roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s show Bekaboo on the sets of Bigg Boss 16. The show’s first promo is out now.
After Shalin Bhanot’s stint in the most controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16, the actor will return to television with Ekta Kapoor's upcoming fantasy-adventure series Bekaboo. Ekta Kapoor announced in Bigg Boss 16 Grand finale episode that Shalin Bhanot will play a lead role in her upcoming show titled Bekaboo. Actress Eisha Singh will be seen opposite Shalin, essaying the lead protagonist in the show. Colors TV released the promo revealing the first look of Shalin and Eisha on their social media handle.
The show is a fantasy revenge drama that revolves around the world of fairies (pari) and demons (rakshas). Reportedly, Shalin will be playing the role of rakshas and Eisha will be essaying Pari. The caption for the post reads, “Jab ek pari aur raakshas ki shaktiyaan takraayengi tab kaaynaat bhi ho jaayegi bekaboo. Dekhiye #Bekaboo jaldi hi sirf #Colors par. @shalinbhanot @eishasingh”
Take a look at the post here:
Netizens compared the show with Ayan Mukerji-directed Brahmastra. Some commented, “Brahmastra Lite,” while another wrote, “Brahmastra 2.0. hai kya?” Others celebrated Shalin’s return and commented how excited they are to watch the show on Television.
Shalin on Bekaboo
Shalin also took to his social media yesterday to share the promo and express his gratitude. The caption for his post reads, “#NewBeginnings here to make you all #Bekaboo! Thank you to my digital family, #ShalinKiSena and everyone who has been a part of this journey, this one is for all of you. And a big thank you to @colorstv @ektarkapoor @balajitelefilmslimited for this one is truly special! #blessed #gratitude”
Here’s the post:
The actor’s friends from the industry congratulated him on the show. Actress Nia Sharma wrote, “keep goinggg.” Sreejita De, who also participated in BB16 wrote, "Congratulations." Actor Kunal Bakshi commented, “Best wishes @shalinbhanot bhai..keep shining... godbless.”
ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16 fame Sumbul Touqeer is back to television in a new avatar; DEETS Inside
Journalist. Perennially hungry for entertainment. Carefully listens to everything that start with "so, last night...". C... Read more