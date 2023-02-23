WATCH: First promo of Ekta Kapoor’s Bekaboo starring Shalin Bhanot out now

After Shalin Bhanot’s stint in the most controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16, the actor will return to television with Ekta Kapoor's upcoming fantasy-adventure series Bekaboo. Ekta Kapoor announced in Bigg Boss 16 Grand finale episode that Shalin Bhanot will play a lead role in her upcoming show titled Bekaboo. Actress Eisha Singh will be seen opposite Shalin, essaying the lead protagonist in the show. Colors TV released the promo revealing the first look of Shalin and Eisha on their social media handle.

The show is a fantasy revenge drama that revolves around the world of fairies (pari) and demons (rakshas). Reportedly, Shalin will be playing the role of rakshas and Eisha will be essaying Pari. The caption for the post reads, “Jab ek pari aur raakshas ki shaktiyaan takraayengi tab kaaynaat bhi ho jaayegi bekaboo. Dekhiye #Bekaboo jaldi hi sirf #Colors par. @shalinbhanot @eishasingh”