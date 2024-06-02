WATCH: From Dilip Joshi to Munmun Dutta, per episode earnings of your favorite TMKOC actors

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) has been a successful TV show in India, running for over 15 years. Beloved characters such as Jethalal, Daya, Taarak Mehta, and Babita Ji have contributed to its popularity. It is one of the most-watched sitcoms in India.

The show's enduring success and the iconic characters have made it a staple of Indian television. Let’s delve into the per-episode earnings of the popular cast members who have kept audiences entertained for over 15 years.

Checkout Sony LIV’s Instagram post:

1. Dilip Joshi

Dilip Joshi, known for his role as Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is a beloved and highly entertaining character on the show. He has garnered immense popularity and has become a household name over the years. For each episode of the TV series, he commands a fee of approximately Rs 1.5-2 lakh, making him the highest-paid actor on TMKOC thanks to his immense popularity. Additionally, Joshi has also appeared in successful Bollywood films like Maine Pyar Kiya and Hum Aapke Hain Koun! early in his career.

Checkout Dilip Joshi’s Instagram post: Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

2. Munmun Dutta

Munmun Dutta, known as Babita Ji in TMKOC, is adored for her lively persona and delightful appearance. Fans particularly cherish her on-screen rapport and camaraderie with Jethalal. It's reported that she earns between Rs 50,000-75,000 per episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Advertisement

Checkout Munmun Dutta’s Instagram post:

3. Amit Bhatt

Amit Bhatt, recognized for his role as Bapu Ji or Champak Lal Gada in TMKOC, reportedly makes around Rs 70,000 for each episode. His endearing relationship with Jethalal and Tapu is greatly admired by the show's fans.

Checkout Amit Bhatt’s Instagram post:

4. Sonalika Joshi

Sonalika Joshi portrays Madhavi, Bhide's wife in TMKOC, known for her successful pickle and papad business in Gokuldham society. It's reported that she earns Rs 35,000 per episode for her role.

Checkout Sonalika Joshi’s Instagram post:

5. Mandar Chandwadkar

Mandar Chandwadkar portrays Atmaram Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Known for his iconic 'Hamare zamane mein’ dialogue, Mandar is admired for his commitment to his craft and his humorous clashes with Jethalal. It's reported that he earns Rs 80,000 per episode for his role.

Checkout Mandar Chandwadkar’s Instagram post:

6. Tanuj Mahashabade

Tanuj Mahashbade portrays Iyer in TMKOC, charging around Rs 65,000 per episode. He has been part of the show since its inception in 2008 and is known for the entertaining dynamics between his character and Jethalal, especially in relation to Babita Ji. Tanuj is an essential and beloved member of the popular TV series.

Checkout Tanuj Mahashabade’s Instagram post:

7. Shyam Pathak

Shyam Pathak, known as Popatlal, earns around Rs 60,000 per episode for his role. He portrays a journalist in the show and is famous for his character's perpetual bachelorhood and quest for marriage. Popatlal's antics never fail to entertain the audience.

Checkout Shyam pathak’s Instagram post:

8. Tapu Sena

The Tapu Sena has been integral to the show from the beginning. Fans appreciate their commitment to society events, eagerness to learn, and strong bonds with the Gokuldham residents. They earn an estimated Rs 10,000-15,000 per episode.

Advertisement

Checkout Palak Sindhwani’s Instagram post:

In conclusion, the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah represents a diverse range of characters, each contributing uniquely to the show's success. Despite their varying earnings per episode, their dedication to entertaining viewers and creating memorable experiences remains unwavering. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah continues to be a favorite among fans, thanks to the talents and contributions of its talented cast members.

Disclaimer: All fees mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

ALSO READ: Want to know what Nia Sharma does to get fuller lips? We bet it's not what you think