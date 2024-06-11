WATCH: Gauahar Khan's son Zehaan adorably attempts to take 'little' wobbly steps; actress feels elated

Gauahar Khan and her husband, Zaid Darbar, recently went on an exotic vacation in Tanzania. The couple enjoyed the safari and gave a peek into the memorable moments from their trip through their social media posts.

They also took their little munchkin Zehaan on the trip and kept posting photos. Well, this time, Zaid, in a collaborative post with the actress, has shared an adorable video in which we can see Zehaan taking small steps and trying to walk.

Filmed against the sunset backdrop, the video looked no less than a picture-perfect moment. With Gauahar and Zaid holding their little son's hands, the three appeared as a lovely family.

Gauahar Khan's son tries to walk

Taking to his Instagram, Zaid Darbar shared a video featuring silhouettes of him, his wife Gauahar Khan, and his son Zehaan. While he held one of his son's hands, the actress gave Zehaan support by holding the other one.

As he tried walking and taking steps, the couple felt elated. They could not contain their happiness and mentioned how little things matter in life.

Dropping the video, Zaid captioned it, "My Duniya The little thing The little moments They aren’t little…" Reacting to the same, the Bigg Boss 7 winner wrote, "Allahumma baarik lahu . my heart !"

Have a look at the video:

Sugandha Mishra, Nigaar Khan, and others comment

Shortly after Zaid Darbar posted the video, several fans and celebrities commented. Expressing her delight, comedian Sugandha Mishra reacted with a couple of emojis. Gauahar's sister Nigaar Khan wrote, "My baby is growing fast."

On the other hand, one of the fans reacted, "Masha Allah..this is why Allah blesses us with kids.l They are our whole little world, the feeling of just watching them grow is overwhelming. We feel like how did we get so lucky." Another comment read, "Mashallah may your cutie pie get each and everything what he wants and may God bless him."

For the unversed, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar recently celebrated Zehaan's first birthday and hosted a fun bash. The event was graced by several celebrities and popular figures of the industry.

