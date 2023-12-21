WATCH: Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy dance their heart out to Dhol beats; shell couple goals
One of the most adored couples of the industry, Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy, once again, treat fans with their recent dance video. If you also wish to see them having fun, have a look here.
Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy shell perfect and ideal relationship goals. The two never shy from expressing their never-ending love for each other. A few days ago, the lovebirds attended a family wedding ceremony ‘weaving a patchwork quilt of love and laughter.’ A few minutes ago, Pankhuri shared a video with her husband dancing their heart out.
Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy dance at a family wedding
The celebrity couple maintains an active social media presence and often shares fun videos. A few days back, Pankhuri shared a few snapshots as she and her husband attended a family function.
The two enjoyed and created memories with their family members and relatives. Only recently, the Razia Sultan fame posted a video that features Gautam Rode and her dancing crazily to the beats of the dhol at the wedding festivities. The duo looked extremely happy and the clip proves that Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy come out as best when together.
Sharing the dance video on social media, the actress wrote, “We don't always dance but when we do..we go crazy. Burnt a lot of calories here.”
Watch the video here:
Gautam and Pankhuri look stunning as they complement each other's outfits by wearing bright contrasts. The former is wearing a maroon-hued Pathani suit and completed his look with a pair of black shoes. On the other hand, Pankhuri’s enchanting look is enough for fans to skip a heartbeat. The actress is exuding regal vibes in a heavily-embroidered wine-colored velvet suit which she paired with gold jewelry.
Further, Pankhuri’s minimal and subtle makeup elevated her natural beauty. The two prove the saying ‘A match made in heaven’.
Fans are happy to see Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy dancing together
After the Instagram reel posted by Pankhuri Awasthy went live, fans reacted with utmost happiness. Netizens were surprised to see them dance carefree and shelling couple goals. While many found the lovebirds cute, others showered love on them, reacting with red heart emojis.
Commenting on the video, a fan wrote, “Bohut cute lag rahe ho aap dono.” Another user penned, “Cute couples #couplegoals. Both of you are awesome.” Besides this, one of the comments read, “Best jodi in the world.”
Have a look at some comments:
Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy's love story
There's no second thought that Gautam and Pankhuri are one of the most loved couples in the television industry. The two met each other and formed a close friendship on the sets of Suryaputra Karn. With time, the love and affection blossomed, and they fell for each other.
The two tied the wedding knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in 2018 in Alwar, Rajasthan. Earlier this year, the couple embraced parenthood after welcoming twin babies Radhya and Raditya in July.
On the professional front, Gautam Rode has appeared in various television shows like Saraswatichandra, Maha Kumbh: Ek Rahasya Ek Kahaani, and Kala Bhairav Rahasya. The actor also marked his presence in Hindi films such as Agyaat, Aksar 2, Nakaab, and Stage of Siege: Temple Attack.
Speaking of Pankhuri Awasthy’s work, she has proved her acting mettle in shows such as Razia Sultan, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Maddam Sir, and Kya Qusoor Hai Amla Ka? The actress landed her Bollywood debut in Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Jyada Savdhaan.
