WATCH: Gautam Rode shares hilarious video with Pankhuri Awasthy; says 'Apun ko angreji nahi aata hai bhai'

Gautam Rode and his wife, Pankhuri Awasthy are currently enjoying their parenthood after welcoming twins Raditya and Radhya. While they embrace parenthood bliss, the couple does not miss on reflecting on relationship goals. A few minutes ago, the Suryaputra Karn actor shared a hilarious video on his social media while having fun with Pankhuri. The two are in a funny mood as they ace those comic lines.

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy's latest video

Saraswatichandra fame Gautam Rode never shies from admiring his wife and expressing love for her on public platforms. But this time, his recent social media post is so entertaining that fans could not stop gushing over it. In their latest video, the celeb couple can be seen enjoying some fun-filled moments. The short clip shows Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode recreating a hilarious scene from the movie Khud-Daar (1984).

Pankhuri Awasthy is seen asking Gautam Rode about the flight in English. The latter is unable to understand what she is trying to tell him and hence replies vaguely. Well, the Suryaputra Karn actor dropped the banter video with the caption, "Apun ko angreji nahi aata hai bhai."

Watch the video here:

For the uninformed, Khud-Daar is directed by Ravi Tandon. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mehmood, Sanjeev Kumar, Parveen Babi, Tanuja, and Prem Chopra. It was remade in Tamil as Padikkadhavan and in Telugu as Driver Babu.

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy's love story

It's the reel romance turned into a real-life romance. Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode worked together in Suryaputra Karn, and that was when they fell for each other. The two tied the wedding knot in Rajasthan in 2018, thereby becoming a married couple. As they embarked on their journey of togetherness and love, Gautam and Pankhuri announced their pregnancy through an animated video earlier this year in April. In July, the two were blessed with two bundles of joy into their lives - a baby girl and a baby boy.

The Razia Sultan actress and her husband, Gautam, held a special naming ceremony for their munchkins. Keeping it intimate, the ceremony only had their family members and close friends blessing the twins with wishes. Eventually, they were named Radhya and Raditya.

