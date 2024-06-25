WATCH: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ayesha Singh drops fun-filled birthday week post; fans react

Ghum hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ayesha Singh recently took to social media to express her heartfelt gratitude. In a touching note, she thanked everyone for their warm wishes and thoughtful gifts. Fans flooded the comments section with adorable messages, showcasing their love and support for the talented actress.

She captioned the post saying, “What a beautiful birthday week … Thanks to every one of you for making me smile extra hard on this day. Love you all soooooo much..”

Ayesha Singh’s beautiful birthday week post

Ayesha Singh, a prominent figure in television, gained fame for her role in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, impressing audiences with her acting prowess. The actress recently had her birthday on June 19 and she has now shared an adorable birthday week post thanking all her well-wishers.

In the gratitude post, she showed all the gifts, messages, flowers, and balloons that she had received on her birthday. Ayesha was also wearing a very cute oversized T-shirt in red color that had a Mickey Mouse design on it.

The comment section under the post was an absolute sight to watch as fans showered love and wishes for the actress.

Take a look at Ayesha Singh’s post:

Fans respond to Ayesha Singh’s post

Fans flooded the comment section of Ayesha Singh’s birthday week gratitude post with an outpouring of love and best wishes. Some admirers complimented her appearance, praising her looks, while others specifically mentioned her T-shirt. The comments also revealed that Ayesha’s fans eagerly anticipated her post-birthday update on social media.

Many gifts were sent by her fans which were shown in the video post, to which fans replied that they are glad that she loved the gifts. One of the fans said, “I am so happy to see you smiling and shining. Glad you liked the gift I sent . Hope you will wear it someday. Wishing you only the best always.”

About Ayesha Singh

Ayesha Singh, an acclaimed Indian actress and model, rose to prominence with her portrayal of Sai Joshi in the hit TV series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Born and raised in Mumbai on June 19, 1996, she initially studied at the SNDT Women's University Law School in Juhu.

Despite this, Ayesha shifted her focus to the performing arts, leaving behind a potential career in law. Her acting credits extend beyond the celebrated Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, including a role in the television series Zindagi Apni Baaki Hai Mere Ghost and a performance in the film Adrishya.

