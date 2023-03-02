Watch: Gurmeet Choudhary shares a BTS clip of his upcoming project; Is it a music video?

Popular actor Gurmeet Choudhary has been a part of the industry for a long time and has starred in numerous fictional and non-fictional shows. The actor often impressed the viewers with his acting chops and received immense love from his fans. His heart-swooning persona and charm is also liked by his fans.Despite having an erratic schedule, the actor follows a rigorous workout routine and never skips going to the gym. His fit physique, charming persona, and acting prowess have made him one of the top-rated actors in the showbiz world.

Gurmeet Choudhary's new post:

Gurmeet Choudhary is connected to his fans on his social media handle and often shares every update about his personal and professional life. Today, the Geet-Hui Sabse Parayi actor took to his social media handle and shared a BTS clip from his upcoming project. In this video, we see Gurmeet's amazing expressions that can be seen on the camera in the footage. While sharing this video, he used Kailash Kher's song Daulat Shohrat as the audio. In the caption of this video, Gurmeet wrote, "Coming soon…" Fans have taken to his comment section and have expressed their excitement to see him again on the screens.

Watch the video here-

Gurmeet Choudhary's personal life:

Gurmeet Choudhary is married to actress Debina Bonnerjee. The couple is the audience's favorite and enjoys a massive following owing to their talent and down-to-earth behavior. Debina and Gurmeet fell in love while working together on the show Ramayan. In this mythological series, Gurmeet essayed Rama, and Debina played Sita. The two instantly connected off-screen as well and then got married on 15 February 2011 in a secret ceremony. Debina and Gurmeet became parents to a baby girl Lianna in April 2022. The couple embraced parenthood again and welcomed a baby girl on November 11, 2022, and named her Divisha.

Gurmeet Choudhary's career:

Gurmeet Choudhary has been a part of several popular shows such as Ramayan, Geet-Hui Sabse Parayi, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 5, Punar Vivaah-Zindagi Milegi Dobara, Nach Baliye Shriman v/s Shrimati, Khatron Ke Khiladi 5 and more. At present, Gurmeet Choudhary is gearing up for his upcoming web series Maharana Pratap.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Mother of two, Debina Bonnerjee detected with Influenza B virus