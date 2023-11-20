WATCH: ‘He is my Rocky and I am his Mickey’, New dad Gautam Rode shows netizens how he stays fit

Actor Gautam Rode often takes to social media to share glimpses of his time with his little bundles of joy. Ever since the twins arrived in his and Pankhuri Awasthy’s life, the new parents have been making the most of this new phase. Today, Gautam Rode, a fitness enthusiast shared a video with his son, Raditya on social media that caught everyone’s attention.

Gautam Rode’s video with his son

Just a few hours back, new dad Gautam Rode took to social media to upload a video that showed him lifting his kid to get an upper-body workout. He uploaded the video with the caption, “He is my Rocky and I am his Mickey #myboy #fatherson #daddy #love #stayfit”

The face of the little one is covered with a red heart emoji. But it seems he is enjoying his workout with dad. The theme song for the movie, Rocky is uploaded as the background track. It is Gonna Fly Now.

Watch Gautam Rode’s video here:

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy’s fitness journey

Gautam Rode is a fitness enthusiast and often posts on social media about his fitness journey. The actor maintains a great physique. Currently, he is busy getting his wife Pankhuri Awasthy back on the fitness track.

A few days back, the actress shared on social media that her husband is helping her with home workouts. The new mom is trying to lose the extra weight that she gained during pregnancy. She also joined pilates session and keeps her fans updated about her daily workout progress on social media.

For the unversed, the actors welcomed the twin babies in their lives in July this year. They held a naming ceremony in September and named the little ones Radhya and Raditya. The two haven’t revealed the faces of their babies yet and on social media, they always cover their faces with emojis. Fans of the actors who have been closely following their journey of parenthood cannot wait to see the faces of the babies.

