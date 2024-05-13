Heeramandi is gaining a lot of love and attention from the audience. The critics have also loved the series and the actors are basking in the glory of appreciation. One of the characters that surely stood out in the entire series is that of Ustaad Ji played by actor Indresh Malik. The actor recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse from the success bash for Heeramandi wherein the entire cast and crew reunited to enjoy.

Indresh Malik reunites with Sharmin Segal

Indresh Malik shared a glimpse from Heeramandi's success bash wherein he met everyone from the cast warmly. However, Sharmin Segal who played the character of Alamzeb in the project was quite excited to meet Malik. In the video, Segal can be seen jumping with joy as she hugs Malik. The duo chatted for a while and held hands as they spoke. Sharmin was all smiles seeing Indresh and her excitement could be weighed by her reaction.

Take a look at Indresh Malik's post from Heeramandi's success bash:

Furthermore, in the video, Malik can be seen having a long chat with Manisha Koirala who played Mallikajaan in the show. He also had a chat with Fardeen Khan (Nawab Wali) and Taha Shah (Tajdar Baloch) along with the legendary Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Indresh Malik on working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Talking exclusively to Pinkvilla, Indresh Malik shared his experience working with the iconic Sanjay Leela Bhansali and stated that he enjoyed every bit on the sets of the project. He revealed that, unlike the myth about Bhansali being tough and strict, he was welcoming to him and would discuss and take suggestions.

He said, "He would ask me for my input and also incorporate them. It was me who thought the character should apply aalta on his hands and sir approved that along with other improvisations that I did during the shots, he didn't edit them. He is considered to be strict but with me, he was extremely affectionate and motivating."

Indresh Malik on working with Sonakshi Sinha and Manisha Koirala

Indresh Malik also reflected on working with Sonakshi Sinha (Fareedan) and Manisha Koirala. He mentioned that both the actresses were thoroughly professional and made him feel quite comfortable on the sets of the series. He stated that both the actresses never threw their weight and didn't make him feel like he was working with such renowned people.

Indresh Malik on feedback from fans

Talking about the feedback that he has received for the project so far, Indresh Malik told Pinkvilla that he was ecstatic with the kind of response he got. He mentioned that his Instagram DMs were filled with positive messages from across the industry friends and fans. He said, "I have been flooded with messages and positive feedback which has left my heart full and my eyes, teary. I am so thankful and grateful to Sanjay Sir for having the kind of confidence he showed in me."

Heeramandi on Netflix revolves around the major contribution of courtesans in the fight to attain freedom before the country gained independence from British rule. The show featured actors like Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chaddha, Shruti Sharma, Indresh Malik, Jayati Bhatia, Jason Shah, Fardeen Khan, Pankaj Bhatia, and Anju Mahendru among others.

