WATCH: Here’s how mom-to-be Gauahar Khan raises the bar for maternity fashion in all-black gown

One of the most glamorous actresses in the entertainment world, Gauahar Khan is expecting her first child with husband Zaid Darbar. The actress took to social media in December last year and shared a cute animated video to announce the exciting news with fans. The news came just a few days after their second wedding anniversary. Gauahar has been a part of several shows and Bollywood films over the years. She has been known to experiment with styles and make stunning fashion statements. Recently, the mom-to-be Gauahar hogged all attention when she made an appearance at an award show flaunting her baby bump.

Gauahar Khan’s fashion statement in black

Excited about motherhood, the actress is making the most of her pregnancy. Gauahar dropped some stunning snaps from photoshoots in recent times, and her pregnancy glow is unmissable. In her latest post, the actress can be seen posing for the camera in a black gown with a black shimmery long shrug on top. The baby bump is prominent in the video. A tight bun, nude make-up, and diamond studs on the ear completed the look. The actress chose AP Dhillon’s popular track Summer High as background music. She uploaded the video with a black heart in the caption, and wrote, “#reelitfeelit #trendingsongs #apdhillon #momtobe ma sha Allah”

Take a look at Gauahar’s recent post:

Reacting to the video, fans commented on how stunning the actress looks, and wrote, “Aisa dekha nahi khoobsurat koi. Ma sha Allah” Another wrote, “aap har bar kitne unique videos banate ho!”

About Gauahar Khan

Gauahar married Zaid Darbar, musician Ismail Darbar's son, in December 2020. She announced her pregnancy in December 2022. On the work front, Gauahar was last seen in Shiksha Mandal, which premiered on MX Player last September. Over the years, the actor has been seen in several hit films including Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Ishaqzaade, and Begum Jaan, among others. Gauahar participated in many reality TV shows and has emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 7.



