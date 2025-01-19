WATCH: Hina Khan hops on social media trend with mom and it's the cutest thing you'll see on internet; fans shower love

Hina Khan has showcased immense strength and courage amid her stage three breast cancer treatment. Ever since her diagnosis, the actress has been candid about her struggles and has never missed an opportunity to provide insights into her recovery journey. Despite the illness, Hina has not just undergone treatment but bounced back and returned to work. Recently, she shared a heartwarming video with her mom, thereby hopping on one of the social media trends.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame dropped a video wherein she is seen doing a cute trend with her mother. Dressed in a red-colored outfit and bow hairband, Hina Khan tried the Enna Solla trend that shows her mom kissing her in front of the camera. The steps get repeated, and the sweetest part? Hina also plants a kiss on her mother's cheek.

In the caption, the former Bigg Boss contestant writes, "Trends after so so soooo long..Maa Dua."

Take a look at the video here:

The video met with lots of love and admiration from her fans. One of the users commented, "We got the trend winner Cutest." Another one expressed, "We are happy when you are happy Hina ma'am." Further, a comment read, "She is hiding her sorrow and spreading only love guys ...pray for her recovery."

Hina Khan recently appeared on the dance reality show India's Best Dancer. There, the actress opened up about her diagnosis and shared how she reacted when she learned about the illness. The Griha Laxmi actress said, "The night I learned about it. My partner (Rocky) came home and my doctor didn't call me. He (Rocky) said, 'There's malignancy, and the report is positive.'"

As she continues her treatment, Hina has remained optimistic about the future. In a heartfelt recent post on social media, she took a moment to reflect on her journey throughout the year 2024. With a mix of gratitude and hope, she shared a collection of photos that encapsulated her experiences, noting, "2024 Photodump… A year that was equal to a Lifetime's Experience… 2025 plz be kind. Good health, Good health, Good health. Dua."

