WATCH: Hina Khan seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak temple along with Chunky Panday and Dibyendu Bhattacharya; makes a fan's day

Ever since her breast cancer diagnosis in June 2024, Hina Khan has showcased immense strength and has been vocal about her journey on social media. From updating fans about her treatment to motivating them with her resilience, she has done it all. Recently, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame actress visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to seek blessings amid her battle with the illness. She was spotted with Chunky Panday and Dibyendu Bhattacharya.

On January 13, the paparazzi filmed Hina Khan at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple. Hina Khan was dressed in a blue ethnic outfit, exuding immense beauty and elegance. She posed with her co-actors from Griha Laxmi—Chunky and Dibyendu. The actress also interacted with her fans and expressed her happiness about meeting them. In one of the videos, she was seen running toward a fan to take a selfie, making the fan’s day.

Take a look at the video here:

Talking about Griha Laxmi, it is scheduled for release on January 16, 2025, and can be streamed on the OTT platform EPIC ON. Directed by Rumaan Kidwai, the series explores the themes of resilience, crime, and the cost of survival. Ajaydeep Singh and Kaushik Izardar have backed the project.

Coming to Hina Khan, she recently graced the reality show India's Best Dancer 4. Reflecting on the moment when she learned about her diagnosis, the actress recounted, "The night I learned about it. My partner (Rocky) came home and my doctor didn't call me. He (Rocky) said, 'There's malignancy, and the report is positive.'"

Hina has consistently stayed engaged with her professional endeavors. She has graced various public events with her presence, participated in glamorous ramp walks, showcasing her resilience and poise, and even made a guest appearance on Bigg Boss 18.

