WATCH: Hitler Didi fame Rati Pandey celebrates Chhath Puja with family; prays for peace, happiness

The auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja 2023 finally ended after devotees offered prayers to the rising sun on Nov 20. Known for its rich traditional and cultural heritage, the festival is predominantly celebrated in Bihar and Jharkhand. A few minutes ago, Rati Pandey took to her Instagram and shared a clip that shows her celebrating Chhath Puja with her family.

Rati Pandey makes 'Thekua' while overwhelmingly preparing for Chhath Puja

The Hitler Didi fame posted a clip on her Instagram account that gives a sneak peek into her Chhath Puja celebration and festive mood. Rati Pandey wore a yellow chikankari kurta as she made ‘thekua’ for the Puja. Further, she looked pretty in a red and gold embellished saree while going to ghaat and offering prayers to the deity sun.

Further, the video also has Rati helping her family members as they are busy with the festivities. She captioned the post, “Wishing you all a very happy “Chatth Puja” Wishing peace,posperity and happiness”

Look at Rati Pandey’s video here:

Fans praise Rati Pandey’s Chhath Puja look, calls her 'stunning'

As soon as the 41-year-old posted the video on social media, fans wished her the same. However, at the same time, they praised her look and could not resist calling Rati 'beautiful'. One of the netizens wrote, “Really you are beautiful inside also pure soul” Another user commented, “Happy Chath Pooja Rati. You look absolutely stunning” Further, a fan wrote, “Jai Chhathi Maiyya, bahut acha laga aapko iss tarah dekh kar (Glory to mother Chhath, feels great after looking you like this).”

Speaking of Rati Pandey’s professional career, the TV actress earned immense praise for her role in Hitler Didi. She even played Nupur Bhushan in the show Jab Miley Hum Tum. Other shows that made her a household name include Begusarai and Shaadi Mubarak. She shared the screen with Manav Gohil in the latter as Rati replaced Rajshree Thakur to play Preeti. The actress marked her presence in a couple of reality shows, including Zara Nachke Dikha.

