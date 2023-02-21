Watch how Akshay Kumar takes a dig at Kapil Sharma's outfit as the latter praises Nora Fatehi
In the upcoming episodes, popular celebs such as Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, and others will grace The Kapil Sharma Show.
The Kapil Sharma Show has undoubtedly been one of the most loved shows in the reality genre that has entertained the masses for a long time. Till date, the show has been graced by numerous personalities from different walks of life such as entertainment, politics, sports, entrepreneurs, and so on. Now, in the upcoming episodes of the show, the audience will get served with the right amount of entertainment as Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar will be seen gracing the show along with Soman Bajwa, Nora Fatehi, Mouni Roy, and Disha Patani.
The Kapil Sharma Show's new promo:
Sony TV shared a new promo of the Kapil Sharma Show on its Instagram handle giving a glimpse of the upcoming episode. In this promo, we see Akshay Kumar making a grand appearance on the show with Soman Bajwa, Nora Fatehi, Mouni Roy, and Disha Patani. We then see Kapil Sharma saying, "Girls dil se aapka swagat hai." Akshay then says, "Kehta hai dilse swagat, mera kya ghutne se karega?" Everyone laughs out loud. Kapil then teases Nora and says, "Nora purane janam ka humara rishta hai. Dekho matching kahi na kahi hum match kar hi lete hai."
Akshay then takes a dig at Kapil and says, "Bada matching hora hai. Khud indradhanush ban ke aa gaya hai," this statement leaves everyone in splits. Kapil then pulls Mouni Roy's leg and says, "Mouni aapne joh dress pehni hai badi khubsurat hai. Iske baad kahi kisi ki tijori lutni hai aapne." Mouni replies, "Muje laga hi tha itne der take aapne ispe comment kyu nahi kiya." Kapil continues, "Muje laga dusra haath ka kahi nachte nachte gir gaya hai aapka."
Watch the promo here-
The caption of this promo read, "Iss weekend raat 9:30 baje, #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par #TheKapilSharmaShow mein, Kappu ke ghar aa rahi hai khoobsurat actresses aur entertainment ke Khiladi! Kya aap ek dhamakedaar weekend ke liye taiyaar hai?"
About The Kapil Sharma Show:
Along with Sidharth Sagar, the audience's favorite show also features Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Archana Puran Singh, Srishti Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, and Srikant G Maski. Archana Puran Singh is seated as the guest judge and is equally entertaining as the other teammates. The Kapil Sharma Show premiered on 10th September and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.
