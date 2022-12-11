Watch how Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia celebrated his birthday with Anupamaa co-stars on the sets

Popular actor Gaurav Khanna celebrates his birthday today, December 11. The actor is presently busy entertaining the audiences with his exceptional acting prowess in the hit show Anupamaa. Gaurav essays Anuj Kapadia in the show and has won the hearts of the audience with his performance. His character as an understanding husband has genuinely impressed the masses.

As the actor marks his birthday today, Anupamaa makers left no stone unturned to make this day special for Gaurav. Gaurav aka Anuj Kapadia celebrated his birthday with his co-stars on the sets of Anupamaa. In the video, we can also spot Anupamaa's producer Rajan Shahi and actors that is Rupali Ganguly, Muskan Bamne, and others joining Gaurav while he cuts his birthday cake.

Watch the video here-

About Gaurav Khanna:

Gaurav Khanna is a prominent name in the industry and has been a part of the entertainment world for a long time now. He has been a part of several shows such as Meri Doli Tere Angana, Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam, CID, and more. Speaking about his personal life, the actor is married to actress Akanksha Chamola.

About Anupamaa:

Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on television presently and has a massive number of viewers. The show has been ranking at the top spot in the BARC TRP chart for a long time owing to its strong and relatable content. Along with Gaurav Khanna, the show also stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Sagar Parekh, Nidhi Shah, Ashlesha Sawant, and Madalsa M Chakraborty in pivotal roles.