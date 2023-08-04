WATCH: How Juhi Parmar and Hussain Kuwajerwala celebrated 21 years of Kumkum and their sweet friendship bond

Popular actors Juhi Parmar and Hussain Kuwajerwala were and are one of the most love on-screen couples in the entertainment industry and have a massive fan following. The actors rose to fame after their stint in the hit show Kumkum. In Kumkum, Juhi essayed the role of Kumkum whereas Hussain played the role of Sumeet. Their on-screen chemistry won the hearts of the audiences and they became household names. Today, Kumkum completed 21 years to its telecast and Juhi and Hussain took this opportunity to treat their fans on social media.

Juhi Parmar and Hussain Kuwajerwala celebrate 21 years of Kumkum:

A few minutes ago, Kumkum fame Juhi Parmar took to her social media handle and shared a video with her fans and followers. In this clip, the actress is seen dancing their heart out with Hussain Kuwajerwala on Banke Tera Jogi. Sharing this clip, the actress penned a long on their friendship and celebrated 21 years of their hit show.

The Kumkum fame wrote, "21 Years of Kumkum also means 21 years of our friendship. We met on the sets of Kumkum and the rest is history. The audience saw the chemistry onscreen. But for us it was also our friendship behind the scenes..where we laughed and laughed and had the best time together. We sometimes don’t meet for years and even talk on the phone but when we do, it never seems like there’s ever been a gap. Its seamless and that’s the beauty of our friendship! Same crazy banters, laugh riot and nonstop chatters. Bas aur kya chahiye. Our Tom and Jerry wali friendship started at the same time when Sumit Kumkum became everyone’s most loved onscreen jodi. And I hope it remains the same P.S : Thankyou @vitthalp #friendship #friends #friendshipday #kumkum #kumkumsumit."

Watch Juhi Parmar and Hussain Kuwajerwala's video here-

On the work front, Juhi was a contestant on Bigg Boss 5, hosted by Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, and emerged as the winner of the season. Juhi was last seen in the show Hamari Wali Good News.

Speaking about Hussain Kuwajerwala, the actor has been away from the screens for a while now but is still connected to his fans and followers on social media.

