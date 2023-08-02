WATCH: How mom-to-be Disha Parmar is staying fit in her second trimester

Soon-to-be parents, Disha Parmar and her husband, Rahul Vaidya, are all set to embrace parenthood and are thrilled to welcome their first child. The couple announced their pregnancy news in May this year. Disha continues to give her fans glimpses into her pregnancy journey, and today she shared a motivating video on her Instagram, while doing her regular pregnancy exercises.

Pregnant Disha Parmar gives a little peek into her pregnancy yoga class

Today, Disha Parmar was seen performing some wall workouts in an Instagram video. The actress remarked about how the pilates teacher has made her do all kinds of acrobatics to keep her and her baby fit, healthy, and stress-free. The pregnancy yoga exercise, which Disha was practicing is known as titled legs up the wall.

Disha was seen flaunting her pregnancy glow and baby bump in cute fuschia pink track pants with stripes and a black top. Addressing the video, Parmar wrote in the captions, “Making me do all kinds of stunts”.

Watch Disha Parmar's pregnancy workout video

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya: A journey to parenthood

Disha and Rahul tied the knot on July 16, 2021 in Mumbai. Rahul Vaidya proposed to Disha on her birthday, during his stint on Bigg Boss 14. Just two months before their second wedding anniversary, the couple announced their pregnancy news in May 2023.

The couple collaborated on a post in which both of them can be seen looking stunning in black matching outfits. While Rahul looked dashing in a black T-shirt and matching pants, Disha looked stunning in a black dress. In one of the Instagram pictures, the couple can be seen with a papa-to-be holding and a blackboard with "Mummy Daddy" inscribed on it. In another photo, we could see their soon-to-be-born baby in sonography.

Work-wise, Disha got her first big break at the age of 17 years in 2012, when she was cast in a lead role for the TV serial Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. Parmar also appeared on Bigg Boss 14 as one of the contestants. Currently, she is a part of Ekta Kapoor's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3, which is rumored to end in August.

