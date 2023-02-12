Watch how Niti Taylor and Hiten Tejwani are spending their Sunday on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Niti Taylor is among the popular actresses in the showbiz industry who has a massive fan following The actress is presently busy with Bade Acche Lagte Hai season 2, for which she was recently roped in to play the role of Prachi. Niti stars opposite Ranndeep Rai in Ekta Kapoor's daily soap, and their fresh 'Jodi' and chemistry is already receiving love from fans. Despite being busy with her show, Niti is treating her fans with several reels and pictures from the sets of Bade Acche Lagte Hai season 2 with her co-stars.

Niti Taylor has maintained an active presence on her social media accounts and often shares a glimpse of her personal and professional life with her fans and followers. Today, Niti dropped a video with her co-star and popular actor Hiten Tejwani . As Niti and Hiten are busy shooting for their show on a Sunday, the actress shared a BTS glimpse of it from the sets of her show Bade Acche Lagte Hai season 2. In this clip, Niti and Hiten groover on the viral trend and are all smiles as they shake a leg together. Sharing this video, Niti captioned, "Like everybody is Sunday’in we are just stayin alive."

Watch the video here-

Niti Taylor's professional front:

Niti Taylor has been a part of numerous shows such as Pyaar Ka Bandhan, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Ishqbaaz, and more. She was also seen as a contestant in the hit shows Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 with her choreographer Aakash. Niti was last seen in the hit show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan's season 4, which started streaming on Voot on December 2.

About Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2:

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 premiered on 30 August 21 and starred Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in lead roles. Along with them, it also featured Shubhaavi Choksey, Anjum Fakih, Manraj Singh, and many others in pivotal roles. Now after 20 years of the leap, the cast of the show involves Niti Taylor, Ranndeep Rai, Hiten Tejwani, Pooja Banerjee, Leenesh Mattoo, and more. Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 airs from Monday to Friday at 8 pm on Sony TV.