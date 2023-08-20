WATCH: How Sana Khan and Anas Saiyad's newborn son got a heartwarming welcome from his grandparents

Former actress Sana Khan and her husband Anas Saiyad have been on cloud nine ever since they embraced parenthood and welcomed a baby boy. The new parents have been leaving no stone unturned to shower their little one with all the love and blessings. Sana has been constantly sharing glimpses of her son on her social media handle. Recently, the couple named their munchkin as Saiyad Tariq Jamil and had also announced it on social media. Sana also keeps her fans updated about their whereabouts on social media and today was nothing different!

Sana Khan's newborn son got a heartwarming welcome:

A few hours ago, Sana Khan took to her social media handle and shared a video with her fans and followers. In this clip, Sana showed how her parents decorated their house with balloons and other decorative items as they welcomed their grandson for the first time. Sharing this video, the Bigg Boss 6 fame wrote, "Alhamdullilah. This little cutie is the reason we all smile all day. He is the reason we feel fresh n energetic even though we get tired at times. Nana nani were counting every single second till we reached home. My cousin got all this cute little deco ready for us trying to hide it from me as much as she can. Ps: I have cameras installed at home so she could do this the fastest."

Watch Sana Khan's video here-

1 month free Apple Music subscription

Advertisement

About Sana Khan and Anas Saiyad's personal life:

Sana Khan and Anas Saiyad tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on 21 November 2020 in Surat. The couple had announced their pregnancy with a social media post on March 17, 2023. Sana and Anas then embraced parenthood for the first time on July 5. Announcing this special news, the duo shared an animated video which read, "Bismillah Ir-Rahman Ir-Rahim Assalamu Alaikum Allah Tala ne mukaddar mailikha phir usko pura kiya aur asaan kiya aur jab allah deta hai toh khush aur musarrat ke saath deta hai. Toh allah tala ne hame BETA diya Proud Parents, Anas Saiyad Saiyad Sana Khan 5th July 2023."

Advertisement

For the unversed, Sana Khan is a former television actress, who participated in several reality shows, did daily soaps and also starred in several films. However, it was on 8th October 2020 that Sana announced her decision of quitting the industry for serving humanity and surrendered herself completely to the "Creator".

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 6 fame Sana Khan's heartwarming video will tug at your heartstrings