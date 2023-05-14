Watch how Sumbul Touqeer surprised Shiv Thakare before he flew to South Africa for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Popular actress Sumbul Touqeer has been in the news for a while now since she participated in Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 16. During her tenure in the show, Sumbul formed a great bond with Shiv Thakare, which they have maintained even after their stint. Shiv and Sumbul were seen together multiple times after Bigg Boss 16. Shiv even attended SUmbul's housewarming party, and both were also a part of the recently launched show, Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull.

Sumbul plans a sweet surprise for Shiv:

Recently, Shiv Thakare jetted off to South Africa to shoot Rohit Shetty-led show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Before he left the country, Shiv’s dearest friend Sumbul arranged a small surprise from him to wish him luck for the show. Sumbul shared a video on her social media handle wherein we see the actress guiding the way to Shiv in her house as he is blindfolded. As the blindfold is removed, Shiv sees the sweet decoration and even cuts a cake. Sharing this clip, Sumbul wrote, “Quite late to post this Once again……good luck broooooo!!!”

Watch the video here-

Speaking about Shiv Thakare, the star will be soon seen performing gruesome stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Along with Shiv, the other contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 are Daisy Shah, Arjit Taneja, Sheezan Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare, Soundous Mufakir, Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dino James. All the contestants recently flew to Cape Town where the shooting of the show will be held.

Sumbul was also seen in the hit controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16. The actress is presently seen in an entertainment-based reality show Entertainment Ki Raat-Housefull.

On the personal front, Sumbul Touqeer recently purchased a lavish flat in Mumbai. She shared the first vlog on her YouTube channel where she gave a glimpse of her new expansive abode. Her Mumbai flat has been named Khan Manzil after their family home in Katni, Madhya Pradesh.

