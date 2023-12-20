WATCH: Ishqbaaz actress Shrenu Parikh and beau Akshay Mhatre make stunning entry into their Haldi ceremony

Shrenu Parikh will soon embark on a journey of togetherness and love as she is all geared up for her wedding. The Ishqbaaz actress will soon tie the knot to her beau, Akshay Mhatre. The couple has already kicked off their wedding festivities, and they keep dropping snapshots from the ceremonies, surprising fans.

Following her Mehendi ceremony, Shrenu and her husband-to-be made an iconic entry into their Haldi ceremony.

Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre twin in green ensembles

After the beautiful and fun mehendi ceremony, Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre made a dreamy entry into their Haldi ceremony. The couple arrived on a yellow scooter while wearing an ear-to-ear smile. As they enter into a world painted with joy, the two make the promise of forever.

Have a look at their entry:

Speaking of their haldi ceremony outfits, Shrenu and Akshay color-coordinated for the celebrations. The Ishqbaaz actress wore a green saree in the traditional Maharashtrian style. Adorned with a gold border and pallu, the saree went perfectly with the occasion. In fact, she redefined the Haldi ceremony fashion statement in her traditional Marathi look.

On the other hand, Akshay Mhatre is decked in a simple matching kurta-pajama set. As he twinned with the Maitree actress, the two looked drenched in love and happiness.

Taking to her Instagram story, Shrenu Parikh shared a few snaps, feeling grateful for the festivities and new journey in her life. Dropping the mandatory snapshot from her Haldi ceremony, the actress wrote, “Drowned in flowers, surrounded by love.”

Look at the photo:

Akshay Mhtare dances in the Haldi ceremony

Amidst the celebration, Akshay Mhtare could not resist and danced in front of the guests and family members. He grooved on the track ‘Main joru ka ghulam banke rahunga.” The clip of the same is posted by Shrenu Parikh’s BFF, Mansi Srivastava, on her Instagram story. As the groom-to-be danced his heart out, Shrenu also looked happy and overwhelmed with his performance.

For the uninitiated, Shrenu and Akshay met during the shooting of Ghar Ek Mandir. Soon, their love blossomed with time, and now they are all set to marry on December 21st.

