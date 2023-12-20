WATCH: Ishqbaaz actress Shrenu Parikh and beau Akshay Mhatre make stunning entry into their Haldi ceremony
Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre are all set to get married as they enjoy their wedding festivities. Here's how the couple arrived at their Haldi ceremony, leaving the fans surprised.
Shrenu Parikh will soon embark on a journey of togetherness and love as she is all geared up for her wedding. The Ishqbaaz actress will soon tie the knot to her beau, Akshay Mhatre. The couple has already kicked off their wedding festivities, and they keep dropping snapshots from the ceremonies, surprising fans.
Following her Mehendi ceremony, Shrenu and her husband-to-be made an iconic entry into their Haldi ceremony.
Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre twin in green ensembles
After the beautiful and fun mehendi ceremony, Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre made a dreamy entry into their Haldi ceremony. The couple arrived on a yellow scooter while wearing an ear-to-ear smile. As they enter into a world painted with joy, the two make the promise of forever.
Have a look at their entry:
Speaking of their haldi ceremony outfits, Shrenu and Akshay color-coordinated for the celebrations. The Ishqbaaz actress wore a green saree in the traditional Maharashtrian style. Adorned with a gold border and pallu, the saree went perfectly with the occasion. In fact, she redefined the Haldi ceremony fashion statement in her traditional Marathi look.
On the other hand, Akshay Mhatre is decked in a simple matching kurta-pajama set. As he twinned with the Maitree actress, the two looked drenched in love and happiness.
Taking to her Instagram story, Shrenu Parikh shared a few snaps, feeling grateful for the festivities and new journey in her life. Dropping the mandatory snapshot from her Haldi ceremony, the actress wrote, “Drowned in flowers, surrounded by love.”
Look at the photo:
Akshay Mhtare dances in the Haldi ceremony
Amidst the celebration, Akshay Mhtare could not resist and danced in front of the guests and family members. He grooved on the track ‘Main joru ka ghulam banke rahunga.” The clip of the same is posted by Shrenu Parikh’s BFF, Mansi Srivastava, on her Instagram story. As the groom-to-be danced his heart out, Shrenu also looked happy and overwhelmed with his performance.
For the uninitiated, Shrenu and Akshay met during the shooting of Ghar Ek Mandir. Soon, their love blossomed with time, and now they are all set to marry on December 21st.
ALSO READ: Bride-to-be Shrenu Parikh dedicates song for Akshay Mhatre; friends reach Vadodara for wedding
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more