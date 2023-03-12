WATCH: Ishqbaaz fame Surbhi Chandna flaunts her 'singing' skills in the latest post; Fans react

Surbhi Chandna is one of the well-known actresses in the industry. She is known for her classy and unique fashion sense. The actress is quite active on social media and keeps dropping posts to update her fans about her personal and professional life.

The actress never fails to dish out major fashion goals whenever she steps out in the city.

Recently, Surbhi took to her Instagram handle and posted a funny video of herself.

Surbhi Chandna drops a hilarious video

In the video, the actress is seen wearing a crop top and black pants and mimicking the song 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' to a statue. As soon as she shared the video, her fans couldn't stop gushing over it. This funny video bought back memories of the Ishqbaaz character Anika who was a funny personality.

"Thats a Great Way to Express your Love for my Singing Sir. Ab Bolo SC Kya Gaati ho.SUR- BHI main Bohot SUR hai" the post read.

Have a look:



Work front

Surbhi made her acting debut in the year 2008 with a cameo role in the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She got a big break in the show Qubool Hai where she played the character of Haya. Later, she appeared in Ishqbaaz opposite Nakuul Mehta portraying the character of Anika. She went on to become a household name.

She has been part of shows like Naagin, Dil Boley Oberoi, and Sanjivani. Currently, she is seen in Sherdil Shergill opposite Dheeraj Dhoopar. She also featured in music videos including Bepanah Pyaar, Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar and Bepanah Ishq.

