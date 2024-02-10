Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 revolves around the incredible performances of the contestants, showcasing their love for dance. Being a dance reality show, it has grabbed much attention from the audience. But when it's time for some behind-the-scenes fun, judges Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi, and Malaika Arora never pass up the opportunity to indulge in mouthwatering treats on the sets.

Jaaved Jaaferi treats everyone with tasty dishes

Undeniably, the team of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 have lots of fun during the shoot and are often seen pulling each other's legs. When it comes to food and treating one another with homemade delicacies, they come up with a variety of dishes and enjoy eating them together. In fact, bonding over home-cooked food is one of their ways to create lovely memories.

A few minutes ago, Farah Khan took to her social media handle to give a sneak peek into the food feast. The video shows Malaika Arora excitedly waiting to taste the food while Gauahar Khan seems perplexed about what to eat. In the short clip, the Happy New Year director is heard saying, "We have Jaaved Jaaferi in the house. We have keema, chawal, and for poor Rithvikk, we have Dal."

Meanwhile, the Dhamaal actor comments, "Dal Jaaferi Freji." The next moment, Malaika asks, "Mere liye kya hai?" (What is there for me?). Farah Khan replies, "Tere liye bahut sab hai. Sab tere liye hi hai" (There is a lot for you. Everything is for you only). Making a comment, Malaika says, "Koi pyaar leke aaye" (Someone bring love).

Giving a sneak peek into their daawat, Farah Khan writes, "All jhalak shoots revolve around… FOOOODDDD! as should all shoots.. @malaikaaroraofficial @gauaharkhan @jaavedjaaferi @sonytvofficial #jhalakdikhlajaa"

Watch the video here:

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 to have Teri Baaton Mein Aise Uljha Jiya team

Sony TV has just released a promo announcing that Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, 11, will be featuring the talented duo Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. They will be making a special appearance on the show to promote their delightful romantic comedy movie, Teri Baaton Mein Aise Uljha Jiya.

After their arrival on the show, the contestants perform their best to impress them. While Shoaib Ibrahim dances on the Saree Ke Fall Sa track, Manisha Ranis has her fangirl moment with the Jab We Met actor. Apart from Shahid and Kriti, Jaaved Jaaferi will also join the judges, Malaika Arora, Farah Khan, and Arshad Warsi, to enjoy the dance performances.

Produced under the banner of Maddock Films and Jio Studios, the film is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, marking their directorial debuts. The film hit the theatres on Feb 9.

About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, the popular dancing reality show, always manages to entertain its audience. The latest season has created quite a buzz with its celebrity contestants and intense competition. With the addition of wild card entrants, the show has gained momentum in terms of TRP and viewership.

With Rithvikk Dhanjani and Gauahar Khan wearing the hats of hosts, Jhalka Dikhhla Jaa 11 recently saw Sangeeta Phogat's elimination. Her eviction was an emotional moment for her and the judges, too. As of now, Adrija Sinha, Dhanashree Verma, Karuna Pandey, Sagar Parekh, Manisha Rani, Sreerama Chandra, Shoaib Ibrahim, and Karuna Pandey are still in the race.

