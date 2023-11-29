WATCH: Jasmin Bhasin promotes self-love, shares lively video on social media

Actress Jasmin Bhasin, who enjoys an immense fan following, keeps her fans hooked with her social media posts. Today, the actress posted a lively video on social media where she is seen dancing with joy and enjoying life. The video is from her time in London, where she is shooting for a project. Fans and her friends from the industry showered their love on the video.

Jasmin Bhasin’s recent video on social media

Jasmin Bhasin embraced the spirit of self-love, spreading positivity and joy among her followers. Just a few hours ago, she shared a lively video featuring herself dancing and capturing moments from her recent adventures in London.

In the video, Jasmin is seen radiating happiness, donned in a stylish hot pink co-ord set—a full-sleeved tee shirt and matching trousers. Her carefree dance moves and infectious energy caught the attention of her fans.

Watch Jasmin Bhasin’s recent video here!

Accompanying the video, Jasmin shared a heartfelt caption, emphasizing the importance of self-love. She wrote, "Self-love always comes first because I have always believed, 'we give what we have,' and the journey of giving love starts from loving ourselves first. If you also love yourself, tag me in your reels.

Reaction of netizens and celebrities

The actress's words resonate with a growing trend of promoting self-affirmation and well-being on social media platforms. Fans and followers responded enthusiastically, showering love on the actress.

One user wrote, “Omgggg just look at you. looking cute.” Another wrote, “All time favorite crrush.” Others wrote, “You always give positive my life!”

Her boyfriend Aly Goni’s sister dropped hearts in the eyes and kisses emojis under the post. Krishna Mukherjee, Pavitra Punia, and others also dropped lovely comments on the post.

Meanwhile, Jasmin Bhasin is currently in London. The actress was busy shooting for a Punjabi movie, Carry on Jattyie with Sunil Grover, Sargun Mehta and others. Before this movie, she also starred in Honeymoon, which was released in 2022. The Amar Preet Chhabra directorial also starred Gippy Grewal.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Nov 29, 2023: Armaan and Ruhi meet at Rohit’s engagement