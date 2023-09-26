Watch: Jawan's Sunil Grover scrubs utensils in ancient style; The Kapil Sharma Show's Archana Puran Singh reacts

It appears that Sunil Grover has a penchant for bringing joy to his fans through laughter. On numerous occasions, the talented actor amuses his audience by sharing hilarious photos and videos. Whether he's playfully portraying a street sunglasses vendor, engaging in a comical Indian-style laundry session, or even transforming into a barber, he continues to find creative and amusing ways to make his followers laugh, despite taking a break from comedy. While he may miss being on screen, his posts serve as occasional doses of laughter medicine for his devoted fans.

Today, the actor posted another venture into cleaning utensils in the ancient Indian way.

Sunil Groves tickles fans with another funny post

Recently, the actor shared a video in which he is seen enthusiastically cleaning dishes using traditional methods as if he were a rural native. With no caption and the song, "Neele Gagan Ke Tale..." playing in the background, the comic is having a great time.

Here take a look-

Sunil Grover doesn't leave a chance to make any situation funny and his expressions are always stoic like there is no other solution. His fans have had some funny reactions to his video. A fan wrote, "Zindagi ke asli maze to hamarein mashoor gulati ji hi le rhe hai." (The perks of living is well utilized by Mashoor Gulati) Another fan wrote, "I like him because he is so down to earth not doing show off ." A fan commented, "If Jindegi mai haar ek chiz ka experience karna chahiye had a face.. ."(If trying out everything in life had a face). Another fan commented, "Arey sir Jawan superduper hit hai, ab aapko yeh sab karne ki zarurat nahi."(Sir Jawaan is a blockbuster, you do not have to do this anymore.)

Even actress and Kapil Sharma Show fame Archana Puran Singh also wrote a comment to his post saying, "You're the coolest."

Sunil Grover's upcoming ventures

The comic has been part of many movies and also starred alongside Akshay Kumar in Gabbar. He was recently seen in Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan.