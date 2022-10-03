Watch Jay Bhanushali and Sana Makbul get ‘440 volt’ shock as they are caught by 'khabari' Tara

Jay Bhanushali is one of the popular names in the telly sector, who is an ace actor and host. He has won hearts with his acting skills, but his versatility has also been the talk of the town. Jay has also been making headlines for his family life as well. The actor, who is quite active on social media, is often seen sharing hilarious. videos with his daughter Tara, who has been the apple of everyone’s eyes ever since she was born. In fact, Tara is quite popular among paps and often sends them on a photo-clicking spree every time she steps out with her family. Jay recent shared a fun video with Sana Makbul and Tara.

In the video shared by the actor, he is seen standing close to Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame Sana Makbul. As they are lost in each other’s eyes, Jay’s adorable little daughter catches them red-handed and points a finger at them. Both of them get scared and hold their ears to apologize to her. He also tried to convince her to not tell about this to her mother Mahhi Vij. Jay captioned, “Ghar ke bacche khabari hote hain batao kaise bachun..”