Gauahar Khan is popularly recognized for her participation in several non-fictional television series, both as a contestant and as a host.

Earlier today, the actress shared a hilarious video that was relatable enough to grab the attention of all the girls.

Gauahar Khan’s relatable video

Just a few hours ago, Gauahar Khan dropped a hilarious video on her Instagram handle that has left the audience in stitches. Through her video, the actress has portrayed the inclination of GenZ towards their social media presence. In her video, she imitated the girls of today and their obsession with Instagram reels.

The actress recorded herself scrolling through her Instagram feed to select the appropriate reel to create her next video on. Khan dropped a note in the video, which enhanced the essence of the reel, “POV: Jab makeup kiya hai toh (When you have done your makeup), browsing through Instagram to figure which reel I wanna make.”

Accompanied by the reel, she added, “Relatable ???? waste kyun karna. Hahaha! (Why waste it? LOL).”

Fans reactions

Through her impromptu reel, the Bigg Boss 7 winner has shown a mirror to today’s generation. Gauahar’s video was so relatable that fans couldn’t stop them from commenting on her reel. One of the users wrote, “Me bhi esa hi krti hu hmesa (I also do the same always).” Another user commented, “Soooo relatable.” Meanwhile, the other users poured in their love for the actress. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

More about Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan is a big name in the television industry, as she has been a part of many reality shows where she showcased her talent to the world. Her victory in Bigg Boss 7 added laurels to her name. Later, she was seen in Rahat Fateh Ali’s music video, Zaroori Tha, alongside her boyfriend, Kushal Tandon.

Recently, she hosted Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7 alongside Rithvik Dhanjani. Although she has been a part of many movies, a few of her famous works include Ishaqzaade, Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3, and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

On the personal front, she exchanged wedding vows with Zaid Darbar, and the couple welcomed their first child, Zehaan, three years after their marriage.

