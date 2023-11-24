WATCH: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11’s Vivek Dahiya practices moves before hitting dance rehearsals

Actor Vivek Dahiya, who is popular for his stint in the TV serial Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is currently wooing contestants with his performance in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. This morning, he took to his social media handle to share a glimpse of his practice before hitting the rehearsals. Along with Vivek Dahiya, there are many other popular actors competing against each other in this season of the dance reality show.

Vivek Dahiya’s morning practice before rehearsals

Just an hour back, Vivek Dahiya took to social media to upload a video that showed him practising falling on the floor and getting up and doing a back flip. He mentioned that it was his little practice before hitting the rehearsals. He uploaded the video with the caption, “Just a quickie before I head for my dance rehearsals! Good morning.”

Reaction of netizens

Fans of the actor lauded his practice and wrote, “Woooow, powerful.” “Aapka joi jawab nahi hai Vivek bhai.” Some fans also commented how he and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya look perfect together. One user wrote, “Divyanka is a lucky woman to have you in her life.”

This is not the first time Vivek Dahiya participated in a dance reality show. His passion for acting took him on the stage of Nach Baliye 8, where he participated along with his ladylove Divyanka. The couple lifted the winning trophy.

Besides reality shows, the actor has also featured in several popular television dramas.

About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Speaking about Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, the dance reality show is hosted by Rithvik Dhanjani and Gauahar Khan.

The list of participants this season includes Urvashi Dholakia, Shoaib Ibrahim, Rajiv Thakur, Anjali Anand, Vivek Dahiya, Tanishaa Mukerji, Shiv Thakare, Sangeeta Phogat, Aamir Ali, Karuna Pandey, and Adrija Sinha. The judges panel include Arshad Warsi, Farah Khan and Malaika Arora.

The episode airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 p.m. on Sony TV.

