WATCH: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11’s Vivek Dahiya receives THIS adorable gift from wifey Divyanka Tripathi

Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi keep sharing their banter videos on social media. And this time, too, it was no exception. Vivek shares a hilarious clip on social media as he expresses gratitude towards her wife for a special surprise. In the video, the actor reveals that Divyanka finally got him a dog, which he had always wanted.

Vivek Dahiya says, ‘She decided to give me a dog’

Vivek Dahiya is currently busy showing off his dancing skills in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa 11. Meanwhile, the actor posted a short clip on social media and shared how his wife, Divyanka Tripathi, got him a special gift.

Dropping the light-hearted clip, Vivek humorously says, “Finally the day has arrived. Since you all insisted so much, Div eventually meant it. She does have a heart. You know, she decided to give me a dog. Do you want to meet him?”

This was the moment when fans expected a dog to appear on the screen. But as Vivek switches the camera, the special gift from Divyanka Tripathi turns out to be a stuffed dog instead. As the actor playfully shows the special gift, we can clearly here Divyanka giggling in the background while Vivek is sharing the music story with the fans.

Have a look at Vivek Dahiya’s playful banter clip:

Further, the video shows Vivek adoring the stuffed dog and saying, “So I come home to this. This is the best that we could do. So, I have decided to call him Ronaldo.”

He captions the post, “Got a special gift from wifey. She really got me surprised.”

Fans react to Vivek Dahiya's adorable video

This sweet yet funny video of Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya leaves everyone laughing. Reacting to the same, fans share their reaction in the comment section.

One of the fans writes, “Great Naa! Now your Ronaldo can travel with you both everywhere..which real one couldn't basically.” Another user reacts, “Haaa haaa such a cutest gift.” Besides this, the comment section is filled with faces with tears of joy emoji.

