Sriti Jha, known for portraying the role of Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya, has captivated audiences with her TV series, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. The show is receiving widespread praise, especially for the chemistry between Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja.

Sriti recently shared glimpses of her getaway in Positano, Italy on her social media handle. While it may not be possible for us to head to the beautiful Italian town, why not take some cues from Sriti for our next getaway?

Sriti Jha shares glimpses of her serene escape to Positano, Italy

The Kumkum Bhagya actress took to her Instagram handle and posted a video from her vacation in Italy. Accompanying the post with a caption, she wrote, “Positano #positano #solitarywitch.”

The video highlighted the beauty of Positano, Italy, featuring its charming streets, churches, cafes, and more. Sriti Jha, known for her impeccable fashion sense, continues to dazzle her fans with her style statement.

She looked stunning in a white halter-neck knitted top paired elegantly with a black pleated flared skirt. She chose minimal jewelry, complementing her outfit with small golden hoop earrings. She left her hair open in loose waves with subtle makeup to complete her look.

As soon as the Kaise Tum Mujhe Mil Gaye actress dropped the video, Celebrities and fans flooded the comment section. Her best friend and co-actor Arjit Taneja reacted with hearts. Supriya Shukla, who played the role of her mother in Kumkum Bhagya, commented, “सुंदरी ... सुंदरता के बीच. (Beauty ... between nature’s beauty).”

Advertisement

One fan wrote, “Sriti, I imagine you in these streets in a romantic movie called "Indian girl's love". You are so peaceful. Don't let the evil eye touch you.” Complimenting her look, another fan commented, “You should post pictures in all of your outfits.”

More about Sriti Jha

Sriti Jha is a well-known personality on television, known for her acting talent and immense popularity. She gained fame as Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya, where her on-screen chemistry with Shabir Ahluwalia won hearts.

Apart from her iconic role in Kumkum Bhagya, Sriti has displayed her versatility in various shows such as Jyoti, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Additionally, she made a cameo appearance alongside Arjit Taneja in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

ALSO READ: Shark Tank India's Vineeta Singh opens up on why authenticity and brand voice matter on social media