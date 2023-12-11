WATCH: Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan actress Kishwer Merchant slays in beachwear, shares video with playful caption

Kishwer Merchant has a very strong presence on Instagram, often posting cute and fun pictures and videos with her family and friends. In her recent post, she shared a sizzling video where she can be seen walking on the beach along with her sister-in-law, Shruti Rai, while they were on vacation. Kishwer's fans dropped adorable responses in the comment section.

Checkout Kishwer Merchant’s Instagram post:

The actress took to her Instagram to post the cute video, where she added a funny caption to the video. She wrote: "The trip where I put on 2 kgs again." Kishwer used the song Kinni Kinni to add to the video's mood.

Fans reaction to the post

Kishwer Merchant has always enjoyed a loyal fan following for not just her on-screen antagonist characters but also for her bold, fun and outspoken personality off-screen.

The actress' recent social media post received some really adorable reactions from her fans. They complemented her physique and looks. One of the users commented: "Don't worry you will lose it enjoy your trip".

Love story of Kishwer Merchant and Suyash Rai

The love story of Kishwer Merchant and Suyash Rai is one of the most popular love stories in the television industry. Fans have adored the couple since Bigg Boss Season 9.

They started dating in 2010 and tied the knot in 2016. Kishwer announced her pregnancy on 2nd March 2021, and the couple welcomed their first child named Nirvair Rai on 27th August in the same year. Both of them are quite active on social media, and Suyash keeps posting reels on Instagram where he sings in his melodious voice and often dedicates his songs to his wife and son.

Kishwer Merchant’s journey in the showbiz

Kishwer Merchant is a well-known Indian actress, anchor, and model who started her television career with Hip Hip Hurray in the late 1990s. She gained popularity through roles in shows like Kutumb and Kaisa Yeh Pyar Hai. She is praised for her versatile performances, playing diverse characters in both positive and negative roles.

Apart from acting, she has appeared on reality shows like Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye. In the controversial reality show hosted by Salman Khan, her friendship with co-contestant Prince Narula was loved by the audience, and they both considered each other as brother and sister. Her journey in the television world showcases her talent and has made her a respected figure in the industry.

