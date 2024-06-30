Kapil Sharma, a popular comedian has recently taken it to the skies! After wrapping up the shoot of The Great Indian Kapil Show, the beloved host has been enjoying a well-deserved break, which he showcased in a thrilling post. The comedian recently showed his daredevil spirit by piloting an aircraft.

Kapil Sharma takes adventure to new heights with flying experience

The Great Indian Kapil Show host took to his Instagram handle and shared an adventurous video of himself flying a plane. The clip featured breathtaking aerial views and Kapil Sharma was seen excited during the flight. He showed a thumbs-up after safely landing the plane.

Accompanying the post with a caption he wrote, “Aaj jahaaz tera bhai udayega. (Today your brother will fly the plane).

As soon as Kapil Sharma uploaded the video, fans flooded the comment section and expressed their joy. A fan commented, “Dekh ke !! Kahin Chandu k chai ki dukaan pr land na ho jaye. (Watch out!! Don't end up at Chandu's tea shop).” Another fan requested, “Kapil bhai Virat Kohli ko apne show me bulao ek baar please ab to India bhi Jeet gai, khushi me. (Kapil bhai, please invite Virat Kohli to your show once. India has won, so please do it in this happiness).”

Earlier, the host of The Great Indian Kapil Show shared stunning pictures from his vacation, capturing heartwarming moments amidst nature's wonders. Alongside spending quality time with his family, Kapil also posted a picture beneath a majestic 400-year-old tree, highlighting both nature's beauty and historical grandeur. Additionally, he shared a video of cycling near a beautiful lake in Canada on social media.

More about Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma started his career by winning The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 3. He has also appeared in shows like Hans Baliye and Comedy Circus. His breakthrough came in 2013 with the launch of Comedy Nights With Kapil, leading him to stardom. He returned in 2016 with its sequel, The Kapil Sharma Show.

Kapil recently launched The Great Indian Kapil Show on an OTT platform. The show has featured a lineup of prominent celebrities including Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao, Diljit Dosanjh, and more. He has wrapped up season one of The Great Indian Kapil Show.

