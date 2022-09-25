WATCH: Karan Kundrra and Prince Narula show their bromance as they bump into each other

Karan Kundrra is among the most renowned name in the telly world and has been a part of numerous shows. The actor gained more popularity after his stint in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 15. Apart from his flourishing career, Karan is loved by all for his super-stylish looks. Needless to say, he looks dapper in any outfit he dons and has a brilliant sense of fashion which is always adored by his fans.

Today, Karan Kundrra met his friend popular star Prince Narula while traveling in Mumbai. Karan shared a video on his Instagram story in which we see the two traveling in different cars and greeting each other. Both can be seen showering flying kisses on each other as they are in their respective cars. For the unversed, Karan Kundrra and Prince Narula worked together in the popular reality show MTV Roadies X4 and were gang leaders.