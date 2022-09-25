WATCH: Karan Kundrra and Prince Narula show their bromance as they bump into each other
Karan Kundrra is among the most renowned name in the telly world and has been a part of numerous shows. The actor gained more popularity after his stint in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 15. Apart from his flourishing career, Karan is loved by all for his super-stylish looks. Needless to say, he looks dapper in any outfit he dons and has a brilliant sense of fashion which is always adored by his fans.
Today, Karan Kundrra met his friend popular star Prince Narula while traveling in Mumbai. Karan shared a video on his Instagram story in which we see the two traveling in different cars and greeting each other. Both can be seen showering flying kisses on each other as they are in their respective cars. For the unversed, Karan Kundrra and Prince Narula worked together in the popular reality show MTV Roadies X4 and were gang leaders.
On the personal front, Karan Kundrra met the love of his life Tejasswi Prakash in Salman Khan's hosted reality show Bigg Boss 15. Since then, the two are going heads strong with their relationship and are often seen dishing out major couple goals. Expressing love publicly, applauding each other's efforts, going on small surprise dates, being possessive, and supporting one another through thick and thin, the two have done it all and managed to melt many hearts with their chemistry. Their ardent fans lovingly address them 'Tejran' and eagerly wait every day for their pictures and videos to be up on the internet.
On the professional front, Karan Kundrra was last seen hosting the popular reality show 'Dance Deewane Juniors'. He will soon feature in a music video titled 'Akhiyan' opposite Erica J Fernandes.
