WATCH: Karan Kundrra picks up Tejasswi Prakash at airport, gives cutest reaction to paparazzi following her

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are undoubtedly one of the most loved couples in the industry. The actors have made a name for themselves with their talent and also for their love story. The two are head over heels in love with each other and never shy away from showing their PDA. Their social media account is proof of the good times they spent together. Recently, Tejasswi was in Goa. Karan also went for Rakshabandhan with his family, but he returned before Tejasswi. Today, she finally returned to the city.

Karan Kundrra picks Tejasswi up from the airport

The actress' return to the city from her recent Goa trip turned into a delightful moment for onlookers and paparazzi alike when her boyfriend, Karan Kundrra, came to pick her up at the airport. The couple's sweet interaction with the paparazzi stole the hearts of their fans. Paparazzi had gathered to catch a glimpse of the actress as she made her way out of the airport terminal. Karan waited for his beau inside the car. However, what made the moment even more special was the couple's interaction with the paparazzi who were capturing the moment. As the Naagin actress got inside the car, the photographers continued to click their pictures. In response, Karan, with a mischievous grin, said, "Aajao, aandar hi aajao. Darwaza toh baand karne do.(Come inside the vehicle, let us close the door at least.)" This got Tejasswi laughing.

Check out the video of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi here:

For the airport look, Tejasswi sported a blue track pants and jacket set. She kept her hair tied in a ponytail. Karan also looked stylish as he came to pick up his girlfriend in all white- a white shirt with white pants.

Tejasswi and Karan have often been in the spotlight for their chemistry and affectionate moments, both on and off-screen, and this incident only added to their fans' admiration. Many of them expressed their joy seeing the couple reunite after a long time. One user wrote, "Awwww cuties are so happy meeting each other!" Another commented, "Finally the wait is over teju aagayi hi #TejasswiPrakash."

Check out the comments of the fans here:

