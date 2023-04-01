WATCH: Karan Kundrra plants a sweet kiss on Tejasswi Prakash's cheek as the former calls her 'motu'

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most adored couples of the telly industry and their fans leave no stone unturned to shower their love upon them. The lovebirds enjoy a massive fan following on social media as they keep their fans updated about their whereabouts. Besides this, they never fail to express their love for each other in public. Their relationship was one of the major highlights of Bigg Boss 15. Even after the show, Tejasswi and Karan were going headstrong with their relationship until recently rumors of their breakup sparked which were later clarified by the couple. Recently, Karan shared a cutesy video of both of them and we just can’t take our eyes off them.

Tejran shares a cutesy video of themselves

Taking to his Instagram handle, Karan Kundrra shared a cutesy video of himself with his lady love Tejasswi where the much in love couple can be seen in their goofy avatars. In the video, we can see the latter playing with Karan’s cheeks to which he says, “Am I a soft toy” and the actress agrees. He then calls her ‘motu.’ As soon as the video was shared, fans flooded the comment section with their reactions. A user wrote ‘They are adorable’, while another fan commented, ‘They are too cute.’

Here’s the video

About Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra

Both Karan and Tejasswi fell in love when they were in the Bigg Boss 15 house and received immense love from the viewers. During the show, their fans gave them the Tejran title which became very popular now. Well, we love to see them together and can’t wait to hear the wedding bells.

On the professional front, Tejasswi is currently essaying her role in the supernatural show Naagin 6, Karan, on the other hand is essaying his role in the fantasy drama ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.’ Besides this, both of them have featured in several music videos.

