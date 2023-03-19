WATCH: Karan Kundrra shares BTS moments from GF Tejasswi Prakash’s shoot, calls her ‘heroine’

Ever since actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash made their relationship public, they have been garnering a lot of attention. The pair is one of the most loved couples in the television industry and never shies away from expressing their love for each other and hype each other up in their career. Recently, Karan took to social media to share a BTS moment from one of Tejasswi’s recent shoots which made the fans go aww.

In one of the videos, Tejasswi can be seen standing with her team and viewing the photos on the camera. Then she says something and starts walking towards Karan. In a gibberish tone, she comes towards Karan and says, “I love you,” and Karan says, “My motu.” In another video, Tejasswi can be seen striking some sassy poses for the camera, while Karan shouts in the background, “Oye heroine, idhar aa.” He uploaded the video with the caption, “My little star.” Tejasswi reposted the videos on her Instagram story. The videos won the hearts of the fans.

When Karan shared Tejasswi’s win with his dad

A few days back, Karan uploaded a video where he was seen sharing the news of Tejasswi winning the Dadasaheb Phalke award with his dad. The adorable video where Karan and his dad express their excitement for the actress won many hearts. Karan shared the post with the caption, “Tejasswi Prakash, congrats little chua, we’re proud of you!”

Work front

Tejasswi Prakash is currently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s popular fictional show Naagin 6 for which the actress received the Dadasaheb Phalke award. On Karan’s professional front, the actor is currently seen in the thriller fantasy show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, which also stars Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh. The couple became close on the sets of Bigg Boss 15, for which Tejasswi emerged as the winner.

ALSO READ: Karan Kundrra looks dapper as he poses in an all-black suit