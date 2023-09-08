WATCH: Karan Patel praises Jawan's box office collection: 'Voh sirf Shah Rukh Khan kar sakta hai aur koi nahi'

Karan Patel is among the well-known personalities in the industry and has a massive fan following too. Today, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor was spotted in the city during an outing when he spoke about Shah Rukh Khan's newly released blockbuster Jawan. Indeed, Jawan has set the box office on fire and fans and celebs can't stop praising Atlee's direction and King Khan's impressive performance. Jawan opened with Rs. 90 crores approx at the Indian box office yesterday, September 7, which is an earth-shattering opening.

Karan Patel praises Jawan and Shah Rukh Khan:

Just a few hours ago, Karan Patel was clicked by the paparazzi in the city when the actor couldn't stop praising the film and its box office collection. When a paparazzi asked Karan if he has watched Jawan, the actor said, "No, I haven't but I want to watch it's Khan sir's film and it is so difficult to get tickets. Hopefully, I'll watch the film in the weekend. Luckily, it's the biggest opening of the year, of probably in the history of Indian cinema." He further praised King Khan and said, "Voh sirf Shah Rukh Khan kar sakta hai aur koi nahi (Only Shah Rukh Khan can do it and no one else)."

Watch Karan Patel's video here-

Details about Jawan:

Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, hit the big screens yesterday, September 7, and fans flocked to the theatres for early morning shows. Jawan also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra and others. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt also have special appearances in the film. Helmed by Atlee, the film is produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

About Karan Patel:

Speaking about Karan Patel's professional life, the actor rose to fame after portraying the role of Raman Bhalla in the immensely popular TV series Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. In the show, Karan starred opposite Divyanka Tripathi and their on-screen chemistry received immense love from the viewers. Apart from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Karan has played pivotal roles in several shows such as Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Kasamh Se, Kasturi and many others. He was also seen in Rohit Shetty-led stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

ALSO READ: Jawan: Eijaz Khan receives praises for his performance in Shah Rukh Khan starrer; fan says 'Bhai aap toh...'