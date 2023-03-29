WATCH: Karishma Tanna looks stylish as she arrives in casuals for her clinic visit

Karishma Tanna is quite a popular name in the showbiz world owing to her good looks and acting skills. She has been part of several projects and over the years she has won millions of hearts with her talent. Besides this, she is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as she keeps her fans updated about her personal and professional life and they leave no stone unturned to shower their love on her. Recently, Karishma was snapped outside a clinic as she came for her check-up.

Karishma Tanna arrives in style for clinic visit

Recently, Karishma Tanna was spotted as she arrived in stylish casuals for her clinic visit. She was looking stunning in a lavender top which she paired with denim and kept her hair open. Moreover, she accessorised her look with a pair of shades and happily posed for the cameras. In the video, the actress was also seen playing with a fur-baby as he came to receive her. Well, the actress never fails to impress her fans with her dressing choices as she knows how to ace every look.

Karishma Tanna's career

Karishma has been part of TV shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Qayamat Ki Raat, and Naagin 3. She has also participated in reality shows like Bigg Boss 8, Nach Baliye 7, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 9, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, where she became the winner of the season. She has also acted in Bollywood films like Dosti: Friends Forever, Sanju, and Grand Masti.

