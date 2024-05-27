Khatron Ke Khiladi makers are all set to deliver yet another season of thrilling stunts and adventures with popular celebrities. The contestants have already left for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 shoot in Romania. As the celebrity contestants gear up for a month full of spine-chilling stunts, a few glimpses from behind the scenes of the shoot are out wherein contestants can be seen enjoying their time amidst a hectic shoot.

Shalin Bhanot shares a glimpse of Asim Riaz from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

While many celebrity contestants posted their pictures from Romania, Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz did not post anything on Instagram which left the viewers thinking that Riaz isn't a part of the show. However, Shalin Bhanot took to social media this morning and shared a glimpse from their bus ride in Romania. Every morning, the contestants are picked up from their hotel rooms and they travel to the shoot location wherein they get their vanities to dress up.

In the video shared by Shalin, Asim Riaz along with Abhishek Kumar and Krishna Shroff can be seen having a good time. He also wrote, "Nothing's better than a great morning laughter."

Take a look at the Instagram story shared by Shalin Bhanot with Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestants:

More about Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has been in the news for its stellar line-up of contestants that includes celebrities like Abhishek Kumar, Asim Riaz, Niyati Fatnani, Shilpa Shinde, Karan Veer Mehra and Aashish Mehrotra among others. The show will be hosted by the daredevil filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Glimpse of Munawar Faruqui's wife Mehzabeen Coatwala's nikah look as a bride; see PIC