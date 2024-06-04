Celeb couple Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah were spotted in the city on June 3. For the uninformed, the couple's twin babies Rayaan and Krishaang celebrated their birthday yesterday. On this special occasion, Krishna and Kashmera made sure to surprise their sons with a grand celebration. The birthday bash saw the attendance of a few celebrities who are close to the couple.

Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah celebrate their sons' birthday:

On June 3 evening, Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah were spotted with Rayaan and Krishaang outside the party venue. While Krushna looked dapper in an all-white look, Kashmera stunned in an all-silver look. The kids look smart in green and blue sweatshirts and pants.

Speaking about Kashmera Shah's outfit, the diva opted for a silver one-shoulder top and ripped silver skirt. She chose red sneakers with her outfit and chose glam makeup for the occasion. The family chose to sport sneakers with their outfits. In the video, it is seen how the family is all smiles as they pose for the paparazzi.

Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan:

After Krushna and Kashmera, newly married couple Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan were also clicked as they attended the birthday bash. The media were seen calling them 'trending couple' as they posed for the pictures. Arti chose a blue maxi dress whereas Dipak opted for a casual look for their nephews' birthday.



Bharti Singh and her son Gola:

Later, Bharti Singh and her son Gola aka Laksh were clicked at the birthday bash. While interacting with the paparazzi, the comedienne asked her little munchkin to greet the paparazzi. Gola then joins his hand as he greets the media. It is also seen that Bharti requests the paparazzi to let them go as the party is about to wrap up.

It was then seen that Rayaan and Krishaang cut their birthday cake along with their parents. Krushna and Kashmera arranged a unique burger-themed cake for their munchkins. The birthday boys and their friends look excited as they cut their birthday cake.

After the birthday bash wrapped up, Arti Singh and Dipak were seen posing along with brother Krushna.

Apart from Bharti and Arti, several others like Sudesh Lehri, Tanaaz Iraani, Ragini Khanna, and more attended Krushna and Kashmera's birthday bash.

On the work front, Krushna Abhishek is currently seen playing various characters on The Great Indian Kapil Show.

