WATCH: Kunal Jaisingh shares a BTS video from Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho sets as the show wraps up
Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho starred Kunal Jaisingh and Tanvi Malhara in pivotal roles.
Kunal Jaisingh is a prominent name in the entertainment world and has starred in numerous shows over the years. At present, Kunal is a part of the popular show 'Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho' and stars opposite actress Tanvi Malhara. However, after entertaining the audience for a while now Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho is all set to go off the air. Kunal took to his social media handle and announced this to his fans.
Today, Kunal took to his Instagram handle and shared a BTS video from the sets of Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho. Along with this, he penned a long note and wrote, "WRAP UP!!! A journey came to an end, giving me all the beautiful memories for a lifetime. This show, this cast and character will always be close to my heart. Thank you so much for loving and supporting me through this journey as Kabir, I am grateful and I can say this to you guys everytime that Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho."
On the professional front, Kunal Jaisingh rose to stardom with his role as Omkara Singh Oberoi in the popular show Ishqbaaaz. Apart from this, he has been part of many hit shows like Dil Boley Oberoi, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye, etc. and has made a special place in the hearts of the audience.
About Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho:
Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho is a riveting tale of Katha and Kabir. Kunal is playing the lead character Kabir opposite television debutant Tanvi Malhara, who is essaying Katha. Along with Kunal Jaisingh and Tanvi Malhara, this show also featured Abhishek Mallik, Hiten Paintal, and Moon Banerjee amongst others. Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho started airing from 1st June 2022 and premiered every Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm on COLORS.
