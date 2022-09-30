WATCH: Kunal Jaisingh shares a BTS video from Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho sets as the show wraps up

Kunal Jaisingh is a prominent name in the entertainment world and has starred in numerous shows over the years. At present, Kunal is a part of the popular show 'Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho' and stars opposite actress Tanvi Malhara. However, after entertaining the audience for a while now Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho is all set to go off the air. Kunal took to his social media handle and announced this to his fans.

Today, Kunal took to his Instagram handle and shared a BTS video from the sets of Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho. Along with this, he penned a long note and wrote, "WRAP UP!!! A journey came to an end, giving me all the beautiful memories for a lifetime. This show, this cast and character will always be close to my heart. Thank you so much for loving and supporting me through this journey as Kabir, I am grateful and I can say this to you guys everytime that Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho."