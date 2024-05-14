Barsaatein Mausam Pyaar Ka might have ended but the buzz around the show's actors Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi is still afresh. The duo are rumored to be dating and there are reports that the couple will soon make their relationship official with their engagement news. However, the duo denied the engagement buzz. Now, a few glimpses from the duo's Thailand trip have been going viral on the internet and their ardent fans can't keep calm.

Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon's glimpses from Thailand trip go viral

Kushal Tandon has been on vacation for a long time. He is on a trip abroad while Joshi was in Mumbai recently. It looks like Joshi joined her rumored beau in Thailand recently and they went together to see a boxing match held at Bangla Boxing Stadium, in Thailand. Indian Boxer Ashish Raman Sethi had a match and the Barsatein Mausam Pyaar Ka actors attended the match and cheered for the Indian player.

A few glimpses from the stadium were leaked on the internet and 'KuShiv' fans are exhilarated watching the duo enjoy the match.

Take a look at a few pictures and videos of Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi from Thailand:

More about Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi's bond

Kushal and Shivangi's bond initially was quite professional. However, towards the end of their show Barsatein: Mausam Pyaar Ka, the duo seemed to have developed a closer bond. Kushal was on a trip to the mountains. He was said to be on a solo trip but he shared a picture along with Shivangi Joshi raising many eyebrows. Soon after, Kushal deleted the picture making fans curious.

An actress from the show mentioned that Kushal went out of his way to arrange panipuri on the sets of the show as his apparent lady love was craving for chaat. As panipuri was arranged on the sets, along with Joshi, other members also enjoyed it.

Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi's engagement news

Recently, media reports suggested that the duo might soon get engaged, however, both Shivangi and Kushal refuted the rumor in their own ways. Joshi posted a cryptic post stating, "I love Rumors. I always find out Amazing things about myself I never knew."

Kushal was rather furious on the media as he wrote, "Yaar media wallloooo Ek bhath bathaooo, meri engagement horahiiii hain, our muje he nah pata? I am here in Thailand training my martial arts. (Hey media portals, tell me one thing, I am getting engaged and I only don't know about it? I am in Thailand training for martial arts.)"

Shivangi Joshi's past relationship

Shivangi Joshi has been linked with her Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Mohsin Khan previously. She is known for her stints in TV shows like Beintehaa, Balika Vadhu, Bekaboo, and Barsatein Mausam Pyaar Ka among others.

Kushal Tandon's past relationship

Kushal Tandon was said to be in a relationship with Elena Boeva with whom he participated in Nach Baliye. He also fell in love with Gauahar Khan in Bigg Boss 7. Tandon was also linked with Ridhima Pandit. He rose to fame with his stint in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai as Virat Vadhera.

Kushal has also been a part of projects like Hum and Beyhad.

