WATCH: Mahhi Vij's struggle to sleep peacefully at night with son Rajveer next to her is every mom ever

Mahhi Vij, who often posts captivating clicks and videos on her social media handle recently shared a snippet that gave a sneak peek into a mom’s sleepless nights with her kids next to her. Mahhi is frequently seen having fun with her daughter Tara Bhanushali and foster kids, Rajveer and Khushi.

Mahhi Vij struggles to sleep peacefully with son Rajveer by her side

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Mahhi Vij dropped a funny yet relatable reel for all mothers. The video which featured the actress with her son Rajveer showcases how Mahhi gets kicked throughout the night by her kids and the children just don't let her sleep in peace.

Sharing the video, Mahhi Vij wrote, “Just a glimpse of my night.” In the caption area, she left a question for her friends and fans, “Who all can relate.”

Checkout Mahhi Vij’s latest Instagram post:

Soon after, Mahhi’s colleagues and followers began commenting on her post. Referring to her son Kavish, actress Nisha Rawal wrote, “Totally. K punches me right in places that will send me to the ER”. A user said, “​​I guess all parents can relate to this.” Another stated, “Subha k 4 bje hai abhi... Abhi bhi chen ki nind nahi le pai hu with 11 months baby.” “Sapne me karate practice chalti hai,” joked a netizen. A user penned, “Totally relatable, couldn't be more accurate than this.”

About Mahhi Vij

Mahhi Vij started her career in showbiz with modeling. She got noticed after appearing in the famous music video Tu Tu Hai Wahi. Post this, the actress tried her luck in films. She did a few movies in the South including Aparichithan with Mammootty. Mahhi forayed into television with Sahara One’s Shubh Kadam in 2008. Her breakthrough performance was of Nakusha in Colors TV’s Laagi Tujhse Lagan. Apart from acting, the 41-year-old has been part of reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 4, Nach Baliye 5, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 5.

On the personal front, Mahhi Vij married actor Jay Bhanushali in 2011. The duo decided to foster their domestic help’s kids Rajveer and Khushi in 2017. Mahhi and Jay welcomed their biological child Tara in 2019.

