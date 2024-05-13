Deepika Singh is widely known for her role in StarPlus’s Diya Aur Baati Hum, where she essayed the character of Sandhya Rathi. She garnered much love and appreciation for her performance in the drama.

Later, the actress took a break from her acting career due to her pregnancy. Recently, she made a comeback in the latest show Mangal Lakshmi, where she is portraying the character of Mangal.

Besides acting, she has kept herself active on social media to closely connect with her audience. However, she uploaded a video on her Instagram handle with a cryptic comment, asking the netizens to troll her. Scroll down to watch the video.

Deepika Singh asks to troll her

Just a few hours back, Deepika Singh dropped a video where she was seen cheerfully dancing to the latest trend beats. The song in the backdrop is a mixture of Chhiya Chhiya and Hoga Tumse.

Captoning the reel, she wrote, “Yes, bcz it’s trending & now troll me plz.”

The actress is seen wearing a black colored calf-length satin skirt with a v-neck tie-dye satin silk shirt with green and blue imprints on it.

Fans’ reactions

As soon as the video surfaced on Instagram, the comment section of the video flooded with the candid reactions of the netizens.

One of the users wrote, “Keep dancing. keep spreading smiles and happiness. Lots of love dii.” Another user wrote, “Beautiful. Keep dancing and enjoying. Let the trollers troll, this will only increase your reach.” In the next comment, a user wrote, “I love your smile mam.”

However, from the fan's comments, the support and utmost love for the Diya Aur Baati Hum actress can be clearly seen.

More about Deepika Singh

Deepika Singh made her television debut through Diya Aur Baati Hum, where she portrayed the role of Sandhya Rathi. Further, she made her debut to OTT in The Real Soulmate. She also became a contestant on Ekta Kapoor's Box Cricket League in 2014 and 2019.

Currently, Deepika is essaying the role of Mangal in the show Mangal Lakshmi, opposite Naman Shaw.

On the personal front, the actress married her show’s director, Rohit Raj Goyal, on 2 May 2014. Later in 2017, she gave birth to a baby boy.

